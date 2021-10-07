CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We will continue to defend Roe,’ Attorney General Healey says after federal judge halts Texas abortion law

By Will Katcher
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
A federal judge in Texas has halted enforcement of Texas’ stringent new abortion law at the request of the Justice Department. The law, which went into effect in Sept., outlawed abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected — about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. It is the strictest abortion law in nearly half-a-century.

