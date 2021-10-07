How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans Week 5 on TV, live stream

The Jacksonville Jaguars return to TIAA Bank Field Sunday to face off against their most frequent AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans. The game is the Jaguars' first since the controversy stemming from head coach Urban Meyer's bar video. No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence is still searching for his first professional victory, while the Jaguars are aiming to prevent their losing streak from extending to 20 games, which would be third-worst in NFL history. In order to do that, Jacksonville must contain the Tennessee offense and running back Derrick Henry, the NFL rushing champion and Heisman Trophy winner who shattered the national career record at Yulee High School.

