CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas immediately appealed a judge's decision to suspend its ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffuE0_0cJu6JjO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXrbJ_0cJu6JjO00
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

LM Otero/Associated Press

  • A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the enforcement of Texas' ban on most abortions.
  • The state immediately appealed the decision to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, Reuters reported.
  • The law bans abortions after a "fetal heartbeat" appears, before many people know they're pregnant.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The state of Texas has appealed a federal judge's decision to end its restrictive ban on abortions after six weeks, a ruling that marked a significant victory for President Joe Biden's administration over state legislatures.

US District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday issued a temporary suspension of the ban, which is considered the most restrictive in the US, as Insider's Azmi Haroun and Oma Seddiq reported .

Pitman wrote in his ruling that "this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right." The law bans abortions after the point when a "fetal heartbeat" appears, which is before many people know they're pregnant.

But Texas almost immediately issued an appeal to the ruling to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considered to be conservative-leaning, Reuters reported .

Pitman's ruling was the result of a lawsuit that President Joe Biden's administration brought against Texas in order to try to halt the ban, which came into effect on September 1.

The Supreme Court subsequently declined to block the legislation, which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law in May.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said in a statement on Wednesday: "Tonight's ruling is an important step forward toward restoring the constitutional rights of women across the state of Texas."

"The fight has only just begun, both in Texas and in many states across this country where women's rights are currently under attack."

US Attorney General Merrick Garland also praised Pitman's decision in a statement : "Today's ruling enjoining the Texas law is a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law.

"It is the foremost responsibility of the Department of Justice to defend the Constitution. We will continue to protect constitutional rights against all who would seek to undermine them."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration urged the courts again Monday night to step in and suspend a new Texas law that has banned most abortions since early September, as clinics hundreds of miles away remain busy with Texas patients making long journeys to get care.The latest attempt comes three days after the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the nation's most restrictive abortion law after a brief 48-hour window last week in which Texas abortion providers — following a blistering ruling by a lower court — had rushed to bring in patients again. The days ahead could now be key...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Texas Asks Appeals Court to Reinstate Abortion Ban Temporarily Blocked by Judge

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked an appeals court to lift a stay of the state’s controversial near-total abortion ban as the state appeals the ruling, CNN reported Friday. The request comes two days after a federal court halted the Texas law, arguing that abortion was a constitutional right. In Friday’s request, Paxton asked the court to place an administrative hold on the judgment until it can review his request then place an emergency hold on it by Tuesday. He said Judge Robert Pitman’s Wednesday decision improperly relied on precedent and “grossly and irreparably interferes with Texas state-court operations.” ”It also places state courts and their employees under imminent threat of contempt based on the actions of third parties that they cannot control,” the state wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDTN

Federal judge pauses Texas abortion ban; state to appeal

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A federal judge suspended the Texas heartbeat abortion ban this week, saying the law is an “offensive deprivation” of “an important right.”. The temporary suspension came after the Biden administration sued Texas in an attempt to stop the restrictive abortion law after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the ban to take effect.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
erienewsnow.com

READ: Judge's order blocking Texas' 6-week abortion ban

US District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday issued an order blocking enforcement of Texas' six-week abortion ban. Read Pitman's order below. ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
TEXAS STATE
wabcradio.com

BREAKING: Judge Orders Texas to Suspend New Law Banning Most Abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., which since September has banned most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state. The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas...
TEXAS STATE
Blueridgenow.com

Texas to appeal judge's temporary ban on restrictive abortion law: What we know

Texas plans to appeal a federal judge's order that blocks the enforcement of the state's restrictive abortion law. Late Wednesday, the state notified U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin that it planned to file an appeal to his ruling that temporarily bars state actors, including judges and court clerks, from enforcing provisions of the law.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Merrick Garland
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Legislatures#Abortions#Lm Otero Associated Press#Reuters#This Court#The Supreme Court#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
MyArkLaMiss

Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandate

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on workers and called on state lawmakers to pass a similar ban into law. The move comes as the Biden administration is set to issue rules requiring employers with […]
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Trump's rhetoric about Ashli Babbitt takes an unsettling turn

During the insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a group of violent pro-Trump rioters made their way into the building and reached a doorway that led to a House chamber hallway. That hallway was an escape route for legislators who saw attackers through glass windows. As regular...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

253K+
Followers
18K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy