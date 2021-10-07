CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A gimmick? Trillion dollar coin floated as last-resort debt crisis solution

By Calvin Woodward
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome politicians think they've found a silver bullet for the impasse over the debt limit, except the bullet is made of platinum: Mint a $1 trillion coin, token of all tokens, and use it to flood the treasury with cash and drive Republicans crazy. Even its serious proponents - who...

The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
THE DAILY RECKONING

A Trillion-dollar Game of Chicken

Most of my readers have followed the ongoing debates in Washington, D.C., about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion welfare bill now pending in Congress. Here’s a quick recap of the state of play:. The infrastructure bill is only about one-third related to real infrastructure such as...
Reason.com

The Hidden History of the Trillion Dollar Coin

As the latest showdown over raising the country's debt limit comes to a close, and as Washington gears up to repeat the fight in December, we're hearing another round of calls for that charmingly cranky idea, the trillion-dollar coin. If the government doesn't have enough money to meet its obligations, the argument goes, it can simply mint a platinum coin worth $1 trillion or more. While the law limits how many gold, silver, or copper coins are in circulation, Congress passed legislation in the mid-1990s that appears to give the Treasury a much freer hand when issuing coins made of platinum. The bill in question was only supposed to cover commemorative coins, but its actual language isn't so narrow, and so the forces gathered under the #MintTheCoin hashtag believe that they've found a loophole.
Forbes

Minting A Trillion-Dollar Coin Would Erode Trust In America

Trust is not a hard concept to understand. It builds by way of repetition and dies by virtue of erosion. Erosion begins when trust is abused to the benefit of the trusted. In theory, one can accumulate infinite trust. Deeper trust, more prolific trust, and generations of trust – if it’s never abused. Abuse generally begins with a miscalculation by the trusted of what they can do, versus what they should do.
6abc

Is minting a $1 trillion platinum coin the answer to the debt limit crisis?

Could a $1 trillion platinum coin be the solution to the U.S. government's debt limit crisis?. With politicians at a standoff, some senators and other proponents, at the last minute, have renewed talk of the improbable idea. The U.S. government is set to run out of money to pay its...
Grant Piper News

The Treasury Is Considering Minting a Trillion Dollar Coin

The United States is facing a budget impasse. A deadlock in Congress is causing a headache for financiers around the world as spending and budget bills remain stranded in the legislature. On the one hand, Democrats are hoping to push through two bills amounting to trillions of dollars in new spending, on the other hand, in order to get the funding for the bills, the debt ceiling has to be raised. Currently, the United States is running up against its borrowing limit with trillions of dollars in debt still owed to creditors.
The Week

How the $1 trillion platinum coin would work, and how it could defuse the debt standoff

After weeks of high-stakes brinksmanship over raising the debt limit, Senate Democrats and Republicans appeared close to a deal early Thursday to, well, defuse the self-inflicted crisis for an entire three months. At some point, everybody seems to agree, 50 Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris will raise the debt limit; the only question is how difficult Republicans will make the process.
Washington Post

Here’s the hard deadline for fixing the debt ceiling crisis (by minting a $1 trillion coin)

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen expects that at some point on Oct. 18, the federal government will no longer be able to pay its bills, triggering what she has described as “catastrophic” aftershocks for the economy, including a likely recession. Which means that, as of midnight on Wednesday, we have about 288 hours in which to either raise the limit on government debt — the so-called debt ceiling — or to dramatically reduce the debt enough that the ceiling no longer poses an immediate threat of financial chaos.
FOXBusiness

Yellen calls $1 trillion coin idea 'a gimmick'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw cold water on the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin as a way to get around raising the U.S. debt limit to avoid default, calling the notion supported by several Democrats "a gimmick." When asked about the proposal on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Yellen said,...

