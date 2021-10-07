CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Distinctive, delicious Detroit-style pizza is on the rise in SLO County

By More »
New Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuddy's Rendezvous in Detroit was the first to whip up pizzas in square steel pans available from local automotive suppliers, according to legend. The pies featured a thick airy crust topped with Wisconsin brick cheese spread generously to the edges. That was 75 years ago, and the pie became a...

www.newtimesslo.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area restaurants make world’s 50 best list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tired of scrolling through Yelp to find the perfect food outing? Three Bay Area restaurants are apparently among the world’s 50 best, according to a list by 50 Best. They’re not for the casual diner, however. If you set out to try one of these meals, be prepared to plan well […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Here Are the 6 California Restaurants Rated 3 Stars in the 2021 Michelin Guide

Two years after Michelin unveiled its first-ever all-California guide, the gastronome bible is back from its pandemic-induced hiatus. Southern California had waited a decade for a chance to notch its first three-star restaurant, but the only news the 2019 edition made at its highest tier was the demotion of Saison after Laurent Gras took over for Josh Skenes. While the 2021 guide features 22 new one-star restaurants and five more two-star establishments, California will have to wait for a new place that Michelin deems to have “extraordinary cuisine, worth a special journey.” Perhaps one of the state’s 16 two-star restaurants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Only In Michigan

This Restaurant Way Out In The Boonies Near Detroit Is A Deliciously Fun Place To Have A Meal

When you’re looking for rural restaurants near Detroit that offer amazing fare and timeless memories for the whole family, we’ve got the perfect option. There are plenty of eateries to explore in the heart of downtown Detroit and its surrounding areas, but nothing beats the experience of a drive to the countryside and a dash of slower-paced life. This underrated restaurant might be out in the boonies, but it’s well worth the trek.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Dough#Pizza Crust#Detroit Style Pizza#Food Drink#Benny S Pizza#Slo#Italian#Canadian
thurstontalk.com

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza in Lacey Offers Deliciously Fresh, Family-Style Dining

Our community is full of delicious local restaurants that are committed to freshness and quality. Infernos Brick Oven Pizza in Lacey is centered around family-style dining and boasts a full menu of gourmet Italian-inspired dishes. They have resumed in-house dining at a limited capacity and are continuing to offer pick-up and delivery, so no matter what, you can enjoy a meal out that feels homemade.
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best St. Louis-Style Pizza

Those whose only St. Louis-style pizza experience has come courtesy of a certain purveyor of squares allegedly beyond compare don’t know what they’re missing. Complaints from some that the flat foodstuff tastes like plastic bags melted all over a cracker are understandable when one has only sampled the wares of the big guys in town; with so many stores run by so many different franchisees, quality control and consistency from restaurant to restaurant can be a near impossibility — and don’t get us started on the “zesty pizza loaf” some try to pass off as provel. It is technically possible to get a good Imo’s pizza, if the right store has the right pizza maker working when you order, but why go through the trouble when Nick & Elena’s (3007 Woodson Road, Overland; 314-427-6566) nails it every time? The Overland Italian eatery has been serving up the gold standard of the form for years now, with a thin crust that retains its crispiness (even those tricky middle pieces!), a sweet tomato sauce whose authentic Italian origins shine through every bite and — perhaps best of all — real, actual provel cheese melted over every slice. Those other guys may make the pizza that visitors from out of town line up to try, but locals know that the best STL-style ’za in town is served out of an unassuming kitchen in north county. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kldjfb.xyz

BOH Slice, featuring Roman-style pizza, opening at Railway Heights Market

The Roman-style pizza al taglio popularized in Houston by BOH Pasta & Pizza is growing outside its original downtown home. BOH founder Ben McPherson and his partner chef Chris Zettlemoyer are opening the new BOH Slice at Railway Heights Market as one of the new food vendors at the food hall in the Timbergrove neighborhood. BOH Slice, which will feature the familiar rectangular-cut pizza “by the cut,” will open Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 8200 Washington.
RESTAURANTS
MetroTimes

Sportsman’s Pizza emerges as a winner in metro Detroit’s crowded field

Metro Detroit is the land of 1 million pizza shops and the increasingly crowded field makes it difficult for new stores to stand out, or for old favorites to protect their turf. Most commonly, restaurants that are new to the game are corporatized or focus on any number of pizza phylum — Detroit-style, NY-style, Neapolitan — or "elevate" the dish with sourdough crusts in pies cooked in 1,000 degree dome ovens, for example.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy