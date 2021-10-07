CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who won the $5,000 from Venture Sharks this year

By Haley Cawthon
 6 days ago
In 1999, Jessica Thurmond's mother was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer. She died a year later at age 39, unable to access education and other resources that may have prolonged her life. That was the inspiration behind Thurmond's company, Athelo Health, which aims to improve quality of life outcomes for...

Louisville, KY
The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

