Formula 1 managing director Ross Brawn has said Lewis Hamilton’s reaction to Mercedes’ strategy at the Turkish Grand Prix almost caused a “disaster”.Hamilton started 11th on the grid on Sunday due to an engine penalty but had climbed up to third, before his team called him in for a pit stop late in the race. The seven-time champion questioned the tactic and remained out a while longer but ultimately relented.Upon emerging from the pit lane, Hamilton had lost two places and ended up coming fifth, surrendering his title lead to rival Max Verstappen, who finished second in Istanbul.Hamilton’s frustration...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO