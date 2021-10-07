CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

You're Inviting Snakes Into Your Car With This One Bad Habit, Experts Warn

By Zachary Mack
Best Life
Best Life
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvqFR_0cJu5V7500
Shutterstock

Snakes are incredible hiders, using their slim bodies to fit into cracks and crevices out of sight from people and predators. But sometimes, their quest for a safe place can take them into areas you might never suspect—including your vehicle. According to experts, you should avoid one specific habit to keep snakes out of your car. Read on to see what you can do to keep from taking on a slithering stowaway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QzfV_0cJu5V7500
Shutterstock

Parking your vehicle in the garage is the best way to keep it safe from the elements it would otherwise be exposed to in your driveway. But while it might feel like your car is perfectly safe from nature while it's inside, leaving your windows open could be an enticing invitation for a snake looking for a place to get comfortable or hide.

As cold-blooded animals, snakes can be drawn to the heat a recently running vehicle can give off. "Snakes are often in search of a warm place to stay, especially during the cooler fall and winter months," says Sharon Roebuck, owner of Eastside Exterminators in Seattle, Washington. "Your car engine can provide an excellent source of heat for snakes to survive off of."

Unfortunately, the interior of your car can also present itself as a comfortable crash pad. Leaving your windows open even a little bit can give snakes all the space they need to slither in and make themselves right at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gahT5_0cJu5V7500
Shutterstock

It may not be very uncommon for snakes—or other small animals, for that matter—to make their way up into the inner workings of your engine to stay warm. But while your vehicle may have plenty of holes, vents, and compartments that look like they open up to the outside world, it's nearly impossible for them to make their way to the cab of your car or truck through any of them.

Barring any significant damage or repair issues, the climate control system in modern vehicles is typically sealed tight so that snakes can't enter through them, AltDriver reports. The same can't be said for your trunk, however. Whether you're leaving your car in the garage overnight or just for a few hours, always make sure you come back to close all doors and the trunk after removing things like groceries or other items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Q6Pf_0cJu5V7500
Shutterstock

While their primary purpose is to store your car, garages are notorious for becoming an overflow storage area for all kinds of items. Unfortunately, these conditions can make it all too easy for pests such as mice or rats to move in—with snakes in search of a meal following right behind them.

"Besides warmth, the other thing snakes are in search of is food," says Roebuck. "Their main source of food in the wild is rodents. So, if you are attracting rodents into your garage, then snakes will soon follow."

Make sure to remove any chaotic piles of items from the edges and corners of your garage that mice and rats could make their home, including stacks of firewood you're storing indoors to keep dry. If you keep garbage cans there, make sure you don't let trash sit for too long before pickup or investing in rodent-proof receptacles.

For more helpful animal safety tips sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nBKe_0cJu5V7500
Shutterstock

Even though you may only be trying to feed the animals you keep as pets, their kibble can be just as likely to attract pests. Aqsa Tabassam, a gardener and landscaper with more than 10 years of experience, says leaving pet food out in your garage is likely to attract snakes—but not directly.

"Snakes do not like cat or dog food, but these foods usually attract rodents, and a snake's primary diet consists of eating mice and rats," Tabassam explains. "So, leaving out cat and dog food triggers this chain reaction where your garage might be infested by rodents and then snakes, as they look to find food for themselves."

It's also important to remember that it's not just the food in their bowls that might draw mice and rats. Roebuck suggests storing all pet food in sturdy plastic containers with a lockable lid to ensure you're not bringing rodents into your garage before they possibly find their way into your car.

Comments / 3

Related
Best Life

Keeping This in Your Yard Could Be Attracting Rats, Officials Warn

While few people are eager to find a steady stream of roaches, ants, or spiders making themselves at home in their yard, there are few pests that inspire the same level of disgust as rats—and with good reason. Not only do they frequently make their way into homes, nestling in storage boxes, gnawing through electrical wires, or eating your food, they're also capable of transmitting a number of diseases to humans. Rats are known carriers of everything from salmonellosis to plague, potentially making those who come into contact with them seriously ill, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You Notice This Smell at Home, You May Have Mice, Experts Warn

Mice are excellent hiders. Once these rodents create a nest where they won't be disrupted by humans, they only move around to quickly forage for food, which means you may not immediately realize you have mice in your home. While they can leave obvious traces like their droppings or the sound of their steps scuttling in your walls, some mice are harder to spot. But there's one subtle sign you should be aware of—the smell mice give off. To see which scent could mean you have these critters in your home—and what to do about it—read on.
ANIMALS
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have Termites in Your Home, Experts Say

From spiders to roaches, there are many pests we would rather not take up residence in our home. But none of these insect and arachnid invaders can cause quite as much damage as a termite infestation can. Termites silently eat away at the foundation of your house, which could lead to thousands of dollars worth of damage or—in extreme cases—cause your house to collapse. And unlike spiders or roaches, it can be hard to spot termites, as they typically remain hidden within walls and floors. Thankfully, experts say there is one telltale sign of termites that you should be able to notice. Read on to find out the number one sign you have termites in your home.
GARDENING
Fox 32 Chicago

Ways to keep stink bugs out of your house

CHICAGO - Welcome to October. It's time for the leaves to change, and for bugs who winter in tree bark to get a bit lost and detour right into your home. "When it comes to things that annoy homeowners in the fall, stink bugs are one of the biggest annoyances," said Rebecca Fyffe, Landmark Pest Management Director of Research.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Giant rats ‘the size of cats’ could invade homes through toilet, warns pest expert

Giant rats the “size of cats” have been invading UK homes with some even entering via the toilet, a pest expert has claimed.Andrew Dellbridge, the boss of Ace Pest Control, said that rodents in Norwich had become “bigger and braver” after lockdown and even forced one couple to leave their home.During one of his jobs, he said a customer had been left shocked after finding a rat swimming in her toilet bowl.“She’d been using the bathroom and heard a noise. She looked down and it was in the toilet bowl. And this is happening more and more frequently,” he told...
ANIMALS
BobVila

Solved! How Do You Get Bed Bugs In Your Home?

Q. I think this rash on my skin might be bed bug bites. I have an exterminator coming, but I’m worried about any bed bugs coming back. How do you get bed bugs, and what causes bed bugs to move into a home?. Bed bugs are a nuisance that most...
ANIMALS
bloomeradvance.com

If You're Tired of Fighting the Squirrels, Feed 'Em

Tips to feed squirrels and birds to create harmony in your backyard. (Family Features) Countless backyards are battlegrounds between die-hard homeowners and squirrels fighting over bird feed. Squirrels need not be an inevitable element of bird feeding; even though keeping squirrels out of bird feeders is an age-old problem, there are ways to thwart these thieves.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#One Bad Habit#Cat And Dog#Eastside Exterminators#Altdriver
Best Life

7 Cleaning Habits That Attract Mice

Cleaning your home can often feel like a thankless task. It's tiring, frustrating, and the second you feel like you've finished one project, another mess rears its ugly head. However, if you're avoiding specific cleaning tasks—or doing them in certain ways—clutter and dust could soon be the least of your worries. According to pest control experts, certain cleaning habits could be attracting mice to your home. Read on to discover how your cleaning routine could be inviting pests into your space.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Stop Gophers from Digging Holes in Your Yard Once and for All with These Expert-Approve Tips

These fuzzy creatures can make short work of your lawn and garden if you're not careful. Gophers are rodents typically found in the Midwest and Western regions of the United States, explains Natasha Nicholes, the Master Urban Farmer and Executive Director at We Sow We Grow Project, but she adds that these burrowing animals will thrive just about anywhere if the soil is loose and sandy. "They are often referred to as pocket gophers, because of the cheek pockets they use to carry food back to their burrows; they are larder animals (animals that store food for winter)." While these cute critters might be fun to look at, they can actually wreak havoc on your garden. Here's what you should do if you spot a gopher in your yard.
ANIMALS
HometownLife.com

The stink bugs are coming. Here's how to ward them off.

Board up your windows and lock your doors, the stink bugs are coming. The brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that was first found in Michigan in 2010, and has terrorized the population ever since. While the pests are technically harmless to people aside from the unpleasant stench...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This With Your Coffee, Experts Say

If you're like most Americans, your daily routine probably includes reaching for a morning cup of coffee. And if you happen to be over the age of 65, there's good reason for doing so. Studies have shown that drinking one to two cups of coffee per day can aid seniors in terms of maintaining memory and other cognitive functions. Other research has concluded that habitual coffee consumption may lower your chances of developing certain types of cancer, including those of the prostate, liver, mouth and throat. The health benefits abound, it seems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox 19

Stink bugs seeking warmth starting to invade homes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Stink bugs are beginning to invade homes as they seek a warm place for hibernation. The Brown Marmorated stink bugs will first gather on the south and west-facing sides of your home. “When the temperature drops, they’re going to be following heat,” explains Mount St. Joseph University...
CINCINNATI, OH
wymt.com

Tips from UK extension entomologist on keeping stink bugs out of your home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to University of Kentucky Extension Entomologist Ric Bessin, the brown marmorated stink bug is an invasive species that started taking over around 2010. Typically in the summer, they’re found in fields eating crops and other vegetation, but once fall arrives, that’s when you’ll notice them...
LEXINGTON, KY
MotorBiscuit

Is It Bad to Turn Your Car off and on a Lot?

As the world slowly gets back to normal, it means more parents feel safe enough sending their kids to in-person classes. That means more cars on the road and a better chance you’ll get caught in heavy traffic. It’s one of the leading causes of stress among drivers, particularly if you live in certain cities.
CARS
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Turkey spotted on wildlife camera, soon a meal for family of bears

Colorado park ranger Tiffany McCauley has once again shared some wildlife footage caught on a trail camera that's too interesting not to address. In the footage, a turkey is seen passing through an area. Twenty-five minutes later, a family of bears is seen passing through, dining on what is likely the same bird.
ANIMALS
CBS Baltimore

BARCS To Close Intake Of New Cats Due To Feline Panleukopenia Outbreak, Effective Immediately

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BARCS announced that they will be closing their intake of new cats into the shelter due to a feline panleukopenia outbreak, officials announced Tuesday. The closure is effective immediately and will remain in place for at least two weeks when the situation will be reevaluated. Last week, BARCS received 133 cats from a single home in Baltimore. Today, some of the cats from that case tested positive for panleukopenia. Panleukopenia is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Panleukopenia spreads through fecal matter, urine and nasal secretions. It does not affect people or other animals. The remaining cats from this case are being quarantined along with any other cats exposed to them.    
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy