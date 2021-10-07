CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadband services provider Starry to go public in $1.66 bln SPAC deal

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Starry Inc said on Thursday it has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp in a deal that would value the broadband services provider at $1.66 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

