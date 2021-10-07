CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Night House coming to Disney+

By Nik Roseveare
Advanced Television
 7 days ago

Disney+ has announced that David Bruckner’s The Night House will premiere exclusively on the streaming service in UK on October 27th, under the Star banner. The psychological horror movie was well received by movie-goers and critics upon its cinema release in August, and currently holds a ‘fresh’ rating of 86 per cent on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

advanced-television.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickdirect.com

The Night House Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE NIGHT HOUSE on Blu-ray Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep together — but then the dreams come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house call to her, beckoning with a ghostly allure. But the harsh light of day washes away any proof of a haunting. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into his belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and terrible and a mystery she’s determined to resolve. Grounded by an absolutely impeccable performance from the peerless Rebecca Hall, who carries each frame with a weight and nuance that feels effortless, THE NIGHT HOUSE offers a stunningly frightening take on the traditional ghost story, one that lingers with chilling grace.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ This Month

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange? Luckily, Disney+ is here for the best holiday, Halloween, when we ride with the moon, and the pumpkins scream. Not only are there new episodes of series for fans to check out and classic movies to watch while the trick-or-treaters are out, but there are new Halloween specials to add thrills and chills, and laughs of course. Here what’s coming to Disney+ in October 2021.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Here’s What’s Coming to Disney+ in November!

Spooky costumes, trick or treats, and delicious candy are just around the corner, but it only seems like yesterday that we were looking forward to the launches of Marvel’s What If? and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Visions on Disney+. And now, Disney has revealed its November lineup of movies and television...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Hall
Theme Park Insider

Indiana Jones Is Coming Back to Walt Disney World

October 5, 2021, 12:32 PM · Who's ready for an explosive holiday celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort this year? Disney announced today that its Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular will return to Disney's Hollywood Studios, just in time for Christmas. The stunt show will begin performances again on...
INDIANA STATE
B100

Disney On Ice Is Coming To The TaxSlayer Center

Attention Disney fans! Your favorite Disney characters are returning to the Quad Cities for a fun and magical weekend. Disney On Ice returns to the TaxSlayer in Moline in November for four days of shows full of entertainment, family fun, and magic. On Tuesday, the TaxSlayer Center announced that Disney...
MOLINE, IL
Inside the Magic

Full Song List Revealed For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Nights

This season of Dancing with the Stars has already proven to be bigger and better than ever as we are celebrating 30 seasons and now it’s about to get more magical as D23 has released the full song list that the stars and pro dancers will be dancing to for both Disney Nights!
MUSIC
asapland.com

Disney + Plus Comes up with The Mandalorian Season 3

Disney + Plus Comes up with The Mandalorian Season 3. The Mandalorian comes up with the third Installment. Makers have decided to renew The Mandalorian for the second time. Production of the Mandalorian has been starting under the Disney +. This time The Mandalorian will premiere in a streaming platform. This is the First Live-Action Star TV Series that will stream in all OTT Platforms.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Night House#Allure#Lakeside#Star#Rotten Tomatoes
Paste Magazine

Could The Owl House Have Thrived as a Disney+ Original?

Disney Channel’s The Owl House was originally planned for a three season story arc, but it’s being cut short. Rather than a full Season 3, it will conclude with three hour-long specials. With fan campaigns asking Disney to make more of The Owl House becoming major Twitter trends, series creator Dana Terrace took to Reddit to explain why the show was canceled.
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Jimmie Allen Dances The Paso Doble on Disney Night

Jimmie Allen continues to give his ‘Best Shot’ on Dancing With The Stars. I watched his performance last night and he is really good!! Maybe I’m prejudiced because he is one of our country stars and he is such a nice guy, but he really can move. I don’t know if he will win, I predict JoJo will most likely take home the mirror ball trophy, but he is going to get pretty close and who knows, he most certainly could win it all.
THEATER & DANCE
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Rules at Home, but What’s New on VOD Is ‘Old’ (and ‘Old Henry’)

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) continued to dominate VOD charts over the weekend. Shawn Levy’s action comedy with Ryan Reynolds repeated as #1 for a second week at iTunes and Google Play (ranked by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates by revenue). Meantime, the highest grossing non-franchise domestic release in theaters since “1917” almost two years ago held the #6 position in theaters this weekend, despite its home availability and losing 1,050 theaters. Once again, both hands are washing each other to mutual benefit. A mere 14 titles charted across all three charts, which, continuing a recent trend, saw a broad consistency irrespective of...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Shameless’ Actor and Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40

Ricarlo Flanagan, known for his comedy and time as Davey on Shameless has died at the age of 40. He had most recently appeared in Room 104. Stu Golfman of KMR Talent spoke with Deadline about the passing of Flanagan. “Ricarlo was one of the nicest people I have ever met in my life and a joy to work for. He will be missed dearly.”
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies At Age 22: Report

Singer Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, reportedly passed away this week. Unconfirmed reports claim that the rising singer was killed in a car accident, and fellow artists have been sharing tributes on social media as a means of remembering her. Emani was very close friends with rapper Bhad Bhabie,...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy