Premier Sports home of Monday Night Rugby League

The Betfred Championship will have a new home from 2022, as the RFL has confirmed a two-year broadcast partnership with Premier Sports. Under the partnership, Premier Sports will provide live and exclusive coverage from the start of the season in early 2022 to the Play-Offs in the autumn culminating in the Million Pound Game – and including every match of the Summer Bash featuring all 14 clubs in a single venue on the same weekend.advanced-television.com
