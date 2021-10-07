Premier Sports home of Monday Night Rugby League

Catalans Dragons’ appearance at a maiden Grand Final and the promotion of Toulouse to Super League has raised the profile of French rugby league to a new high.Here the PA news agency looks at the rise of the game across the Channel and its implications.How has the emergence of two major powers come about?A French presence in Super League is nothing new because Paris Saint-Germain were founder members back in 1996. That experiment lasted only two seasons, however, and was doomed from the start because there are no foundations for rugby league in the capital. The game is based in...

