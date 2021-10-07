In a season of wildfires near Tahoe, I escaped to Sardine Lakes in the Lost Sierra

I’m floating in one of the prettiest lakes I’ve ever seen. The water is so still and undisturbed it is otherworldly. I close my eyes, stretch my body and let the air in my lungs suspend me on the surface of the water. I hear nothing. No voices. No wind. There are no boat motors reverberating under the water, something I hear almost every time I go swimming in Lake Tahoe. The experience is marked by the absence of sound and weight.