Amazon Twitch's Hack Update: Everything You Need To Know

By Anusuya Lahiri
 6 days ago
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch admitted resetting every stream keys post the hacking of the video game streaming platform.
  • Users may need to update software utilizing the link provided depending on their broadcast software manually.
  • Twitch previously confirmed that an error in a Twitch server configuration change's access by a malicious third party led to the hack.
  • Twitch admitted probing the incident. It did not get any indication of any hack of the login credentials and credit card numbers.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $3,307.93 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Diegosegura.me via Wikimedia

#Hack#Everything You Need#Amazon Twitch#Amzn#Wikimedia
