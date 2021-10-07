CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Canada To Purchase Beef Sourced From Certified Sustainable Farms, Ranches

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) announced that Walmart Canada will purchase the largest known quantity of beef from certified sustainable Canadian farms and ranches.
  • The company expects beef purchased through the commitment will support the environmental, social, and economic sustainability of Canadian farmers and ranchers.
  • The operations of the ranchers are certified through a third-party audited system, under sustainability standards set by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB).
  • Walmart Canada plans to purchase around 1.5 million pounds of beef from CRSB Certified sustainable farms and ranches over the 2022 calendar year.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.73% at $137.62 on Wednesday.

