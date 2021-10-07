Walmart Canada To Purchase Beef Sourced From Certified Sustainable Farms, Ranches

Walmart is embarking on several new initiatives across its supply chain as part of a push to become a more regenerative company. After launching a set of ambitious sustainability goals, including reaching zero emissions across its global operations by 2040, in September 2020, Walmart has added number of new commitments, including a goal of a 15% absolute reduction of its virgin plastic footprint by 2025, which includes any plastic that is produced from new materials, rather than recycled ones. The retailer intends to reduce the amount of plastic used altogether, as well as replace it with recycled content and reused materials. This is in addition to Walmart’s existing target to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable private-brand packaging by 2025.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO