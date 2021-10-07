Walmart Canada To Purchase Beef Sourced From Certified Sustainable Farms, Ranches

One of the country’s largest marijuana companies has officially purchased one of the country’s largest outdoor marijuana growing operations. Curaleaf, a publicly shared marijuana corporation with business holdings throughout America and Europe, just announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Los Sueños Farms, Colorado’s largest outdoor marijuana growing operation. The purchase, worth a reported $67 million in cash, stock and assumed debt, was first announced in May, but didn’t close until this month, according to Curaleaf. Two Pueblo dispensary licenses previously held by Los Sueños were included in the deal.
