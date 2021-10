A single bad El Niño can drive almost 6 million children into severe hunger, a new study has found. This is up to three times as many children that have gone hungry due to the global pandemic, and a clear demonstration of how El Niños can directly impact human wellbeing on a massive scale. "It's a real tragedy that even in the 21st century so much of the human population is pushed to desperation by predictable climate processes," says public health researcher Gordon McCord from the University of California, San Diego. El Niño is a natural heating cycle over the Pacific ocean that...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO