Good parking news
More than a year ago, the city of San Mateo increased our parking fees and reduced parking spaces to create “parklets.”. They also installed new parking machines requiring vehicles license plates instead of the previous space numbers. Software problems and glitches created an unfriendly customer experience for downtown patrons and visitors. You could often see people in front of the machines with quizzical looks on their faces and obviously frustrated.www.smdailyjournal.com
