Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last few days, as a viral video of him with a woman at a bar in Ohio went viral over the weekend, and it appears that things are not dying down yet. Multiple closed-door meetings have happened over the last two days in the football offices of the Jaguars and, “none of them have anything to do with the Titans,” according to a report from NFL executive and analyst Michael Lombardi.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO