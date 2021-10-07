CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 Tennessee Titans make PFF's 'NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team'

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbN3y_0cJu3hXf00

Three Tennessee Titans made Pro Football Focus’ “NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team” after the first four weeks of the 2021 campaign.

Those three players include running back Derrick Henry, who was a first-team selection, and left guard Rodger Saffold and safety Kevin Byard, both of whom are second-team selections.

Henry is off to a phenomenal start to the season, and it’s the best of his career with 510 rushing yards, which is nearly 150 more than the next closest back, the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb (362).

The King has also made a dent in the passing game with 14 receptions for 125 yards. He has already eclipsed his receiving yards total from last year and needs 81 more yards and five more catches to tie his career-highs.

Adding to that, Henry is on pace to rush for 2,000 yards and break the single-season rushing yards record held by Hall of Fame running back, Eric Dickerson (2,105 yards).

After a rough 2020 campaign, Byard has bounced back well in 2021, posting the second-highest overall PFF grade (76.1) among Tennessee’s defenders.

Byard’s four passes defensed are more than half of what he totaled all last year, and he’s allowed completions on just 41.7 percent of the passes thrown his way, leading to a QB rating against of 63.9, both career bests.

Saffold has been the Titans’ best, most consistent offensive lineman. He has the highest overall (78.5) and pass-blocking (76.1) grades of the group, and his 72.3 mark ranks second among the starters.

Now, if the Titans can just get the rest of their offensive line to play as well as Saffold has, they’ll be OK. Easier said than done, though.

Comments / 0

Related
lineups.com

FanDuel Tennessee: Get $10 Insurance on NFL Week 4 Parlays + Titans Best Bet

Tennesse launched legalized sports betting on November 1, 2020, and FanDuel was one of the first sportsbooks to launch there. Tennessee is the eighth state that FanDuel Sportsbook is operating in. FanDuel originally launched as a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company in 2009 and has grown into one of the largest sports betting companies in the country.
GAMBLING
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Survivor Pool Week 4: Bills, Titans make for intriguing options

As we enter Week 4 of NFL survivor pools, making correct picks is getting harder as the options thin down. As your choices narrow, your number of remaining opponents is hopefully also reduced. Let’s take a look at which teams you should consider for your NFL survivor pool picks in Week 4 and who presents a potential trap game.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans, 27-24, in OT

NFL Week 4: New York Jets defeat Tennessee Titans in OT. New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) reacts after he made a big defensive play late in the 4th quarter against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won, 27-24, in overtime.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Salina Journal

First look: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars odds and lines

The Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) have a Week 5 meeting Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Titans vs. Jaguars odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Titans...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Rodger Saffold
Yardbarker

How the Titans are Different From Other First-Place Teams

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are one-of-a-kind. And not in a good way. As the 2021 NFL season entered its fifth week, the Titans were one of 14 teams that led their respective divisions outright or were tied for first place. And they were the only one of the 14 that had not won at least three games.
NFL
Kentucky New Era

Titans' Top 5 Plays Through Quarter Mark of 2021 Season Next Gen Stats | NFL Network

Watch the Tennessee Titans' top 5 plays from the first quarter mark of the 2021 season, according to Next Gen Stats. Subscribe to the Titans YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2M1n3Kd. For More Titans NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2LWlmxy. #TennesseeTitans #Titans #NFL #TitanUp. For more Titans action: https://www.tennesseetitans.com. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/titans. Follow us...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans pass protection issue dissected by NFL Next Gen Stats

Maybe we’re having a harder time moving on because of the manner in which the Tennessee Titans lost. Could that be it? Heading into the fifth week of the season, everything that we’ve ever stated about ‘putting games behind you and moving on to the next one’ has been abandoned. That 24-hour rule thing isn’t working.
NFL
FanSided

Titans news: What NFL Power Rankings are saying about Tennessee

Football games will never be won in news publications or on media platforms, but they can, most certainly, give us all an idea about what everyone’s thinking. Why is that helpful? It’s simple. Five games of the Tennessee Titans season are behind us, and there are times in which it’s still difficult to determine what this team is.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pff#All Pro#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Cleveland Browns#Hall Of Fame
FanSided

Tennessee Titans biggest surprises of 2021’s season so far

The Tennessee Titans aren’t immune to a few surprises. Certainties are the types of memories that we tend to take for granted. We know when the NFL season starts. We know what days the Tennessee Titans‘ games are on. We know when the Super Bowl is. The reason we love football so much, however, is because the road from training camp to football’s biggest game is always one that winds.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

The Tennessee Titans will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 NFL action from TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Titans are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Jets and are in need of a big rebound after that loss. Meanwhile, the Jags are coming off a tough 24-21 loss to the Bengals last weekend but this should give them some momentum coming into this week’s game.
NFL
Times-Herald

C/S/P tops Titans on 4th quarter TD, 16-12

FRANKLINVILLE — Coach Jason Marsh said his Franklinville/Ellicottville football team has thrived on big plays this season. They produced a few on Friday night, but they needed one more to knock off Clymer/Sherman/Panama in a Section 6, Class D showdown. A 30-yard Logan Grinols touchdown reception following a Braylon Wyatt...
FRANKLINVILLE, NY
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Breakout players this team should build around

Several Tennessee Titans have proven to be nice surprises. It’s the unpredictable nature of the NFL and its teams, Tennessee Titans included, that keep us watching. Sure certain teams should win. Some surprise us when they don’t. Then, there are teams like the Detroit Lions. Who knows what’s going on there.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbia Daily Herald

Tennessee Titans' offense hums in throttling of Jaguars – and it's just in time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Look no further than one drive in the second quarter to see what this Tennessee Titans’ offense is capable of. It was the Titans’ third series of the game, near the midpoint of the second period. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill kicked it off with a play-action pass, finding receiver Marcus Johnson over the middle for 22 yards. There was a first-down run for running back Derrick Henry. A quick hitter in the flat to receiver Josh Reynolds for a first down. A reverse to receiver Chester Rogers to set up second-and-short. A direct snap to receiver Cam Batson, who took off on a read-option play into the red zone. The drive was capped with tight end MyCole Pruitt, who was wide open for a touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy