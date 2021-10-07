3 Tennessee Titans make PFF's 'NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team'

Three Tennessee Titans made Pro Football Focus’ “NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team” after the first four weeks of the 2021 campaign.

Those three players include running back Derrick Henry, who was a first-team selection, and left guard Rodger Saffold and safety Kevin Byard, both of whom are second-team selections.

Henry is off to a phenomenal start to the season, and it’s the best of his career with 510 rushing yards, which is nearly 150 more than the next closest back, the Cleveland Browns’ Nick Chubb (362).

The King has also made a dent in the passing game with 14 receptions for 125 yards. He has already eclipsed his receiving yards total from last year and needs 81 more yards and five more catches to tie his career-highs.

Adding to that, Henry is on pace to rush for 2,000 yards and break the single-season rushing yards record held by Hall of Fame running back, Eric Dickerson (2,105 yards).

After a rough 2020 campaign, Byard has bounced back well in 2021, posting the second-highest overall PFF grade (76.1) among Tennessee’s defenders.

Byard’s four passes defensed are more than half of what he totaled all last year, and he’s allowed completions on just 41.7 percent of the passes thrown his way, leading to a QB rating against of 63.9, both career bests.

Saffold has been the Titans’ best, most consistent offensive lineman. He has the highest overall (78.5) and pass-blocking (76.1) grades of the group, and his 72.3 mark ranks second among the starters.

Now, if the Titans can just get the rest of their offensive line to play as well as Saffold has, they’ll be OK. Easier said than done, though.