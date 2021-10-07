CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State secondary looking to capitalize on rare turnover opportunities at Iowa

PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATE COLLEGE — Practice had wrapped up on a pleasant Wednesday evening, but Penn State players lingered on the practice fields before entering the Lasch Building. A number of those Nittany Lions headed over to the JUGS machines set up outside of Holuba Hall, and as coach James Franklin and safety Ji’Ayir Brown went through post-practice news conferences, the sounds of the machines snapping and footballs hitting hands were a constant.

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Booing Iowa fans ‘smelled a rat’ with Penn State injuries, Kirk Ferentz says; Jaquan Brisker is a midseason All-American, and more

Today’s Penn State football headlines feature Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz’s answer for fans booing Penn State injuries and All-America honors for safety Jaquan Brisker. Ferentz was asked by reporters Tuesday about the response of Iowa fans to boo Penn State players who were injured in a 23-20 victory by the Hawkeyes. Iowa faithful have been insistent that Nittany Lions players took dives to push back momentum of a deliberate Hawkeyes offense, and Ferentz went to bat for them on Tuesday with a lengthy response on the tactic of faking injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Ousted Penn State football team doctor can’t have PSU report on his claim that Franklin pressured him about injured players

A doctor who is suing over his ouster as the Penn State football team’s physician can’t have a report by the university’s athletics integrity officer regarding his claim that Coach James Franklin pressured him to prematurely return injured players to the field, a judge ruled Wednesday. That decision by Dauphin...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State to require proof of vaccination of faculty and staff at University Park

Penn State has joined the growing ranks of colleges and universities - and employers generally - in requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. In a release issued Wednesday, the university said it will require all faculty and staff at its University Park campus in State College to submit proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face potential sanctions by Dec. 8. The university said it was issuing the new mandate in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order on vaccinations applying to federal contractors.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
State
Maryland State
Penn, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Basketball
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Iowa Football
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State College, PA
Football
Local
Iowa Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Penn, PA
Local
Iowa Sports
State
Indiana State
Penn, PA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Penn, PA
College Sports
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
109K+
Followers
49K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy