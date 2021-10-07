Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Winner: October 7th, 2021

A Popeyes located in Gastonia, NC on Franklin Blvd. is facing lawsuits after serving customers a moldy chicken sandwich. Hungry and on a road trip, the women stopped for a late-night bite. During the drive-thru visit what started off as a jokingly exchange between an employee and the customer, turned profane when the employee, a male, called the female out of her name. In the videos posted on TikTok, you can see other employees laughing and egging the altercation on as the manager on duty laughs and closes the window. While leaving the restaurant, you can see the same employee whom the customers were arguing with in the drive-thru running through the parking lot to a vehicle where he conversed with two other males. Popeyes employee stated that the two gentlemen in the video were not employees of the establishment and that the video and incident are being further investigated and the company will take the necessary steps ahead.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO