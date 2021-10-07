CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

Pella Christian remains a presence in Cross Country rankings

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest rankings for both cross country teams and runners were released this week and Pella Christian remained a presence in the rankings. The Eagles boys cross country team was ranked 16th in Class 1A. The boys squad has knocked off multiple ranked teams over the last several meets, helping them maintain their ranking as one of the top 20 teams in the class for the last four weeks. For the girls cross country team, Joslyn Terpstra and Jaclyn Holmes remained ranked as the #11 and #14 runners in Class 1A. As a junior, Terpstra is competing for the full cross country season for the first time, and she encourages those curious about running that anyone can compete.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#For The Girls#Pella Christian#Cross Country#Eagles#Central College
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy