Pella Christian remains a presence in Cross Country rankings

The latest rankings for both cross country teams and runners were released this week and Pella Christian remained a presence in the rankings. The Eagles boys cross country team was ranked 16th in Class 1A. The boys squad has knocked off multiple ranked teams over the last several meets, helping them maintain their ranking as one of the top 20 teams in the class for the last four weeks. For the girls cross country team, Joslyn Terpstra and Jaclyn Holmes remained ranked as the #11 and #14 runners in Class 1A. As a junior, Terpstra is competing for the full cross country season for the first time, and she encourages those curious about running that anyone can compete.