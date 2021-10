Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could be ahead of his injury timetable. The former Pro Bowler said Thursday that he “feels great” and that there is "absolutely a chance" that he plays Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to team reporter Darin Gantt. McCaffrey returned to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday, his first time back out on the field since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3’s win against the Houston Texans. Carolina elected to not add McCaffrey to injured reserve, opening the possibility for a return at any point.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO