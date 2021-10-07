Pleasantville Volleyball Closes Out Home Campaign Against Woodward-Granger

Pleasantville’s volleyball squad will have their final home game of the season tonight as they battle with West Central Conference foe Woodward-Granger. The Trojans are coming into tonight with a 14-11 record, including a 3-4 record in West Central Conference play. Pleasantville has won five of their last seven matches, including going 4-1 in their first annual home tournament. Last time Pleasantville was on the court was at Interstate-35 when they split their doubleheader with the host and Chariton. This match will also be the final regular season home match for seniors Adi Adreon, Kristen Roe and Darrah Core. Pleasantville will also be looking to get to .500 in conference play for the first time this season.