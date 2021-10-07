CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasantville, IA

Pleasantville Volleyball Closes Out Home Campaign Against Woodward-Granger

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasantville’s volleyball squad will have their final home game of the season tonight as they battle with West Central Conference foe Woodward-Granger. The Trojans are coming into tonight with a 14-11 record, including a 3-4 record in West Central Conference play. Pleasantville has won five of their last seven matches, including going 4-1 in their first annual home tournament. Last time Pleasantville was on the court was at Interstate-35 when they split their doubleheader with the host and Chariton. This match will also be the final regular season home match for seniors Adi Adreon, Kristen Roe and Darrah Core. Pleasantville will also be looking to get to .500 in conference play for the first time this season.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
City
Pleasantville, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Pleasantville, IA
Sports
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Pleasantville High School
CNN

Why Kyrie Irving is getting exactly what he deserves

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks announced that Kyrie Irving would not be playing or practicing with the team until he gets vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. "Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose," Marks said in a statement....
NBA
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy