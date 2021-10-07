Knoxville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class Announced

The Class of 2022 Inductees for the Knoxville High School Athletic Hall of Fame have been announced. Doug Wilson, class of 1960, who was All-State in basketball; Curt Froyen, who led the Knoxville Volleyball program to multiple conference titles, and state appearances, including a runner-up finish in 1981 Kevin Wadle from the class of 1989, who was a successful four sport athlete and All-State performer in tennis and the 2002 class 3A State Champion baseball squad. Inductions will be held on January 7th, 2022 in between the Knoxville and Albia boys and girls basketball games.