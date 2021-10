PCM will be fighting for their chances at a playoff berth tonight as they travel south to take on the Chariton Chargers. PCM comes into the night 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in district play after losing last week to No. 3 in Class 2A West Marshall 30-7. The Mustangs gave up 328 yards on the ground last week to West Marshall’s Preston Pope and Peyton Hart. Aiden Anderson had 116 yards on 13 touches and Adrian Robbins had 107 all-purpose yards in the loss. Coach Greg Bonnett tells KRLS Sports that there are some similarities between West Marshall and Chariton on the offensive side of the ball.

CHARITON, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO