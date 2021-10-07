Okaloosa County hires new deputy county administrator
CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Commission on Sept. 21 approved the recommendation to hire Sheila Fitzgerald as deputy county administrator of Support Services. Fitzgerald has officially joined the team and reported for duty on Oct. 4. She brings 17 years of experience in the areas of budget management, grant administration, and project management. She earned a Master of Science Administration, Public Administration from the University of West Florida in May 2008.www.thedestinlog.com
