Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP recently issued the following announcement. Nearly every company in every industry has cyber risks, and cyber criminals are only becoming more sophisticated. With data breaches occurring almost daily, cybersecurity has consistently ranked among the top concerns for businesses in recent years. While there is no substitute for strong cybersecurity management and security controls, data breach and cyber liability insurance often serve as an organization's last line of defense when all else fails. However, cyber policies are often misunderstood, and the scope of coverage can be confusing. In this Interface program, we will provide a comprehensive review of cyber liability insurance and offer practical, easy-to-understand tips on how to obtain broad insurance protection.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO