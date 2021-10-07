CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Spin Doctor: Feeling fatigued

By Yardena Carmi
Middlebury Campus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one were looking for a word to sum up 2021 so far, “fatigue” would be a good candidate. It is also a fitting title for the second album from classically-trained polymath L’Rain, a New York City native and associate curator at the nonprofit arts center MoMA PS1 by day. A sonic collage of samples, field recordings, woozy compositions and wordless interludes, “Fatigue” is a contemplation of the hard work of healing and recovery in the aftermath of loss and an album I was grateful to have in my life this past summer as I was beginning my own relationship with grief.

middleburycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Feeling all the feels

After almost losing it all, a Mount Dora woman is living life true to herself, while helping others along the way. Sharon Simmons is a believer in the old saying regarding what one should do when life gives you lemons, but with one twist – instead of making lemonade, she’s spreading joy and helping others achieve it.
MOUNT DORA, FL
wbrc.com

Feeling COVID-19 rage? UAB doctor recommends 5 strategies for managing pandemic anger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from UAB:. Many people thought things would look different after spending much of the past year and a half in a pandemic. When COVID-19 vaccines rolled out to the general United States population in spring 2021, cases hit an all-time low in June, and a collective sigh of relief was breathed. Thoughts spiraled that maybe the virus was under control — but the Delta variant had other plans.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wmleader.com

Britney Spears’ Sons Seen in Rare Pics With Dad Kevin Federline

The pop star’s kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents’ celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Recordings#Arts Center#Songwriting#Jazz
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
Elle

Justin and Hailey Bieber Made Out on a Red Carpet

Justin and Hailey Bieber marked their third wedding anniversary by making out in front of photographers last night at Justin's Justin Bieber: One World premiere. Hailey posed with Justin in a pink and gray sequined mini dress. Justin, meanwhile, wore a tan hat and all white. Justin and Hailey's appearance...
CELEBRITIES
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Britney Spears gets new hair to celebrate steps towards freedom from conservatorship

After a long 13 years under a conservatorship, Britney Spears is finally experiencing some freedom. The iconic singer is currently undergoing a gruelling and lengthy trial to get out of the conservatorship completely, backed by her fans’ #FreeBritney movement. Most recently, her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate, meaning he is no longer in charge of her finances.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go. The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy