SHANE BROWN: We survived the Great Facebook Outage of 2021

It felt unbelievable, didn’t it, on Monday night, when peace reigned around the world for those six golden hours that our social media fell silent. At first, when there were no pinging WhatsApp notifications, I kept restarting my phone and rebooting the Wi-Fi, but to no avail. What was going on? Facebook was more boring and repetitive than usual, I noted. Instagram was stuck. I’m too grown up to base my entire wellbeing on likes for my poems and pictures, but even I was miffed that no one seemed interested. And all those photographs I wanted to WhatsApp to my daughter just would not go through.

INTERNET ・ 8 DAYS AGO