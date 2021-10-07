SHANE BROWN: We survived the Great Facebook Outage of 2021
Congratulations, everybody. We made it. There are times in life that try our souls. Events beyond our control can push us to the brink of oblivion. It's then and there we see our true selves and realize the fragility of mankind. But somehow, with persistence and fortitude, we manage to survive. Somehow, humanity musters the strength to soldier through suffering and adversity, and we live to fight another day. Proudly, we persevere.qctimes.com
