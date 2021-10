For the first time in the preseason, and potentially the last time, we saw the full Milwaukee Bucks projected starting lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks rolled the Thunder rather easily, as was to be expected from the defending champs against a team full of very young players that has no expectations to win this season. However, it gave us an insight into what head coach Mike Budenholzer is going to do on opening night and going forward in the regular season.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO