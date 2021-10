This fall season has seen teams taking the field once again, and has added excitement to campus and it’s safe to say that Plattsburgh Sports are back. For the men’s and women’s rugby team, they look to return to the pitch and create a new winning culture for both teams. The men’s team played a scrimmage versus Paul Smith’s College and is traveling to Middlebury on Saturday. The team that last made the playoffs in 2017 and made it all the way to the state semifinals where they lost a heartbreaker on the last play of the game. They haven’t made it back since. Since then the team has seen so many players come and go it almost seemed like that playoff run was a distant memory.

