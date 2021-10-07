CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malakai Black Discusses Working With Rosario Dawson, When Her Involvement Was Pitched

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago

Cody Rhodes returned to AEW television on September 15 after teasing retirement following a loss to Malakai Black at AEW Dynamite Homecoming. Rosario Dawson played a big role in his return as she attacked Malakai before Cody and his nemesis could engage in battle. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Black discussed...

