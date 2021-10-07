CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NZ dollar steadies after slide

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Thursday, after taking a tumble a day earlier. The pair is currently trading at 0.6925, up 0.16% on the day. It was a rough day at the office for the kiwi on Wednesday, as the currency fell 0.70%. At one point, NZD/USD was down 1.10%, as the RBNZ’s historic rate hike failed to give the New Zealand dollar any support whatsoever. The central bank raised the cash rate from 0.25% to 0.50%, the first rate hike in seven years, but the market had priced in the move.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates in a range below mid-0.6900s, eyeing US CPI/FOMC minutes

NZD/USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session. A modest USD pullback extended some support; a cautious market mood capped the upside. Investors now eye US CPI report and FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD forms bullish flag pattern ahead of UK data

USDJPY shot to the highest level in three years as the market waited for the upcoming US consumer price index (CPI) data. The numbers, which will come in the afternoon session. The data is expected to show that the country’s inflation rebounded in September as the aviation sector made a comeback. At the same time, prices will likely be boosted by rising energy costs. In the past few weeks, energy prices jumped as supply constraints continued. The Japanese yen also weakened after the country published the relatively strong machinery order numbers earlier today.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Aussie flat ahead of job reports

The Australian dollar is in a holding pattern in Wednesday trading. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7356, down 0.10% on the day. The Australian dollar is treading in calm waters, but that could change later in the day, with the release of key numbers out of Australia and the US. First, the US releases inflation for September. Inflation fears are getting stronger, as CPI has hit a 30-year high. In August, headline CPI came in at 5.3% and core CPI at 4.0 (YoY).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Inflation#Nzd Usd#Rbnz#Bank#Covid#Adp#Nfp#Fed
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP pares intraday gains, struggles to move back above 0.8500 mark

EUR/GBP edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a major part of the overnight losses. A modest USD weakness benefitted the euro and remained supportive of the intraday uptick. Fresh Brexit jitters, disappointing UK macro releases acted as a headwind for the British pound. BoE-ECB monetary policy divergence warrants caution before...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Cautious mood persists as focus shifts to US inflation data, FOMC Minutes

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 13:. Major currency pairs stayed within familiar ranges on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines while waiting for high-impact data releases. The sour market mood made it difficult for risk-sensitive assets to find demand but falling US Treasury bond yields weighed on the dollar. The US Dollar Index was posting modest daily losses around 94.35 at the time of press and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost 3.5% on Tuesday, was down 0.5%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/INR Price News: Retreats below 2021 highs on IMF outlook, US CPI eyed

USD/INR edges lower on Wednesday in the early European session. INR appreciates on IMF growth outlook. US Doller Index retreats from yearly highs near 94.50. USD/INR came under pressure after testing the high intraday high around 75.50 on Wednesday. After posting yearly highs in the previous session, the pair retreats following the depreciative move in the greenback. At the time of writing, USD/INR is trading at 75.41, down 0.08% for the day.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: British pound showing signs of life on renewed Brexit optimism

GBP/USD has regained its traction in the European session. EU will reportedly ready offer fewer N. Ireland border checks on UK goods. Investors largely ignored mixed data releases from UK. The British pound suffered small losses in the first two trading days of the week but seems to have started...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD defends 1.3600 after UK GDP misses estimates with 0.4% in August

UK GDP arrived at 0.4% MoM in Aug vs. 0.5% expected. GBP/USD remains little changed on the downbeat UK GDP. The UK GDP monthly release showed that the economy expanded less-than-expected in August, arriving at 0.4% vs. 0.5% expectations and 0.1% previous. Meanwhile, the Index of Services (August) came in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays in the negative territory below 1.2450, eyes on US inflation data

USD/CAD is edging lower ahead of the American session. US Dollar Index continues to pull away from multi-month high set on Tuesday. WTI extends downward correction, tests critical $80 level. The USD/CAD pair stays under modest bearish pressure during the European hours on Wednesday with the greenback struggling to find...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP stays flat despite Brexit good news as US dollar volatility picks up

EUR/GBP holding steady s US dollar drives the forex flows. Both EUR and GBP are up significantly as the US dollar corrects lower ahead of FOMC Minutes. In US dollar volatility, EUR/GBP is sidelined as both the pound and euro rally on falling long-dated US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar. The US dollar is driving the forex space. Despite higher wages in today's inflation data and firmer rate hike expectations in the US, the greenback has tumbled from near a one-year high on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats to $1,760 area as dollar regains strength

Gold preserves its bullish momentum ahead of the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the negative territory. Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of US inflation data. Update: Gold fell sharply in the early American session and gave back its daily gains with the greenback regaining its...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD pares daily gains, trades below 1.3600 on renewed USD strength

GBP/USD reversed its direction after US inflation data. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 94.50 following earlier decline. Eyes on Brexit headlines, FOMC September Meeting Minutes. The GBP/USD pair reversed its direction after climbing toward 1.3650 earlier in the day and retraced the majority of its daily advance. As of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 bolstered by homebuilders as banks ease back

A strong US CPI reading has hit the Dow, pushing it into the red, but the FTSE 100 has held some of its gains thanks to a bounce in homebuilders. US CPI remains stubbornly persistent. JPMorgan retains its optimism on the US economy. Barratt Developments soars and offsets weakening bank...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar holds steady as market mood sours

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, October 12:. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the risk perception became the primary driver of market movement at the start of the week. With major equity indexes in the US turning south after spending the first couple of hours of the session in the positive territory, the US Dollar Index regained its traction and rose 0.27% on Monday.
MARKETS
investing.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Waver On Higher Energy Prices; Dollar Slides

Oil pushes against $81, overcoming technical challenges. Futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as global stocks wavered on Tuesday as surging energy prices threatened to maintain high inflation figures for a while. The ongoing regulatory clampdown in China is also a cause for concern but despite these worries futures on the S&P and NASDAQ outperformed as the tech sector tends to do better in an economic slowdown.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy