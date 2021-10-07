NZ dollar steadies after slide

The New Zealand dollar has stabilized on Thursday, after taking a tumble a day earlier. The pair is currently trading at 0.6925, up 0.16% on the day. It was a rough day at the office for the kiwi on Wednesday, as the currency fell 0.70%. At one point, NZD/USD was down 1.10%, as the RBNZ’s historic rate hike failed to give the New Zealand dollar any support whatsoever. The central bank raised the cash rate from 0.25% to 0.50%, the first rate hike in seven years, but the market had priced in the move.