UK energy regulator warns on high prices, more suppliers going bust

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - More British energy suppliers could go bust as high wholesale energy prices are set to continue, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Some 12 energy supplies have collapsed this year, with nine folding in September alone, as they struggled to cope with record high gas prices.

“It is likely more suppliers will exit the market,” Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley told the Energy UK conference. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)