UK energy regulator warns on high prices, more suppliers going bust

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - More British energy suppliers could go bust as high wholesale energy prices are set to continue, energy regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

Some 12 energy supplies have collapsed this year, with nine folding in September alone, as they struggled to cope with record high gas prices.

“It is likely more suppliers will exit the market,” Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley told the Energy UK conference. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Warns of Big Natural Gas Price Increases

(Des Moines, IA) — MidAmerican Energy is warning natural gas customers the cost of heating is going to be a lot more this winter. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says gas prices on the open market last year were really low and this year it’s the exact opposite. He says global demand is up while production here in the U.S. and storage are down. Greenwood says residential customers can likely expect their total bills to increase anywhere from 46 to 96 percent. He says MidAmerican takes some steps to try and mitigate the price of natural gas by locking in purchase contracts before prices go up.
DES MOINES, IA
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
The Guardian

China singling out Australian coal is a sign of their influence on global energy markets

Energy markets are a hot topic now with gas prices going vertical in Europe and coal prices breaking all-time highs. There have been numerous hypotheses lodged online blaming some very plausible causes including reduced gas storage and nuclear and some where the causal link appears to be missing, like renewables. Renewables are variable, but without them Europe would undoubtedly need more gas and be in more strife.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Energy Market#British Energy#Uk#Energy Uk
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
