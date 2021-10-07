CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RBNZ could hold rates in November – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomist at Lee Sue Ann suggests the RBNZ could now refrain from acting on the policy rate at the November event, resuming the hike cycle in February (and May). “As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), at its October meeting, decided to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50%. The RBNZ had previously shown a preference to initiate a rate move at meetings when it also releases a Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).”

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

S.Korea Central Bank Holds Rates, Flags a Hike in November

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's central bank kept interest rates steady on Tuesday, taking a breather after its first rate hike in nearly three years in August, but flagged further tightening could come as soon as November to curb rising inflation and household debt. The Bank of Korea held benchmark interest...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

NZD/USD forecast as RBNZ starts a rate hike cycle

The NZD/USD pair declined slightly after the latest RBNZ rate decision. The bank decided to hike interest rates as the economy recovers. We explain the next key levels to watch in the near term. The NZD/USD price retreated even after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) became the second...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBNZ Hikes, But NZD Takes A Plunge

We continue to see sharp volatility from the New Zealand dollar. NZD/USD enjoyed a three-day rally, but has squandered most of these gains on Wednesday. The pair is currently trading at 0.6885, down 1.10% on the day. RBNZ hikes rates. The markets were expecting a rate hike from the Reserve...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA kept the policy rate unchanged this week – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann assesses the latest RBA event (Tuesday). “As expected, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), at its October meeting, decided to: maintain the cash rate target at 0.10% and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances of 0%; maintain the target of 0.10% for the April 2024 Australian Government bond; continue to purchase government securities at the rate of AUD4bn a week and to continue the purchases at this rate until at least mid-February 2022.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbnz#Ocr#Mps
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-New Zealand Dollar Rate Ascendant as Kiwi Looks Past RBNZ Lift Off

- GBP/NZD at month highs after RBNZ lifts cash rate. - GBP advances as profit-taking pushes NZD into losses. - But hiking cycle underway, supports NZD medium term. Above: File image of Governor Orr. Image © Pound Sterling Live, Still Courtesy of RBNZ. GBP/NZD reference rates at publication:. Spot: 1.9668.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD whipsaws above 0.6950 on RBNZ rate hike

NZD/USD takes the bids following the RBNZ’s hawkish interest rate decision. New Zealand covid conditions worsen with a slow rise in virus infections, local lockdowns likely are extended. Risk appetite sours amid indecision over US debt limit, Sino-American headlines. US ADP Employment Change will join the qualitative factors to determine...
ECONOMY
DailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Resistance After RBNZ Rate Hike

New Zealand Dollar, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Rate Hike, Inflation – Talking Points. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hikes its OCR by 25 basis points. New Zealand Dollar at risk given lofty rate hike bets despite threats. Persistent inflation threat on the radar for RBNZ policymakers. The Reserve...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBNZ Hiked Policy Rate for First Time in 7 Years

For the first time in 7 years, the RBNZ increased the OCR by +25 bps to 0.5% in October. Policymakers pledged to tighten further in coming months as inflation pressure continues to exceed target. Policymakers remained hopeful about the economic outlook, suggesting that easing of pandemic-related restrictions could help return growth momentum.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
actionforex.com

NZ Dollar on Hold ahead of RBNZ

The New Zealand dollar is calm in the Tuesday session, ahead of the RBNZ policy decision. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6963, down 0.10% on the day. The currency has been on an impressive upturn, rising two full cents since Thursday. RBNZ expected to hike rates. Just a few months...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBNZ expected to hike rates on Wednesday- UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann suggests the RBNZ would hike its policy rate by 25 bps at this week’s meeting. “We believe the New Zealand economy no longer requires the extreme monetary stimulus a 0.25% OCR provides, and that the current lockdown should not leave a discernible scar on the economic front.”
MARKETS
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to Dovish RBNZ Rate Hike

NZD/USD is on track to stage a four day rally after following the failed attempt to test the August low (0.6805), and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision may fuel larger recovery in the exchange rate as the central bank is expected to deliver a rate hike.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

RBNZ To Hike Rates And What It Means For The NZDUSD

At its last meeting in August, the RBNZ was expected to become one of the first major central banks to raise interest rates following the recovery from the Covid pandemic. On account of a run of hot activity and inflation data, the interest rates market had fully priced in a 25 bp hike, and there was a non-negligible 30% chance of a 50 bp hike.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/NZD to challenge last week's high of 1.0492 if RBNZ delays second rate hike – Rabobank

The October 5 Reserve Bank Of Australia (RBA) policy meeting will be followed a day later by that of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Although AUD/NZD trended lower from late March to mid-September, it has subsequently recovered some ground. The near-term outlook for the currency pair is likely to be governed by the outcome of this week’s central bank meetings. Looking ahead, economists at Rabobank forecast AUD/NZD at 1.03 on a three-month view.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

RBNZ to Raise Rates, the Sequel

After a surprise lockdown stopped policymakers from raising interest rates back in August, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is widely expected to make that move on Wednesday at 02:00 GMT. However, the risks surrounding the kiwi seem tilted to the downside as markets have almost fully priced in three rate hikes over the next three meetings, leaving scope for disappointment. In the bigger picture, China risks have also entered the equation.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

RBNZ Preview – Rate Hike Cycle Begins

The RBNZ is almost certain to raise the OCR by +25 bps to 0.5% next week. The Funding-For-Lending program (FLP) will stay unchanged at NZ$28B. This should not be affected by the slowdown in economic activities in the third quarter. While cautioning about the uncertainty of the pandemic and economic damage brought about by the lockdown, policymakers should still see a rate hike the option of “least regret”. The upside surprise in 2Q21 GDP growth, continued inflation strength and the resilient job market are supportive of the move. Forward guidance of the future rate hike path would be closely watched.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India cenbank to hold rates, guidance on liquidity crucial

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India's monetary policy committee is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged to support recovering growth on Friday, but some analysts have cited a slim chance of the Reserve Bank of India delivering a token increase in the reverse repo rate. All 60 forecasters...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

RBNZ Ready Reckoner

The Ready Reckoner assesses how recent data will affect the RBNZ’s OCR forecast. The Ready Reckoner quantifies the impact that recent data will have on the Reserve Bank’s Official Cash Rate forecast. The Ready Reckoner is meant to be a pure read on the balance of recent data, and is not a prediction of the RBNZ’s actions.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD still seen lower at 0.72 on a three-month view – Rabobank

The cautious policy stance of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to cap further AUD gains. However, economists at Rabobank have upgraded their three-month AUD/USD forecast to 0.72 based on higher commodity prices. “Although higher prices for exports such as coal and LNG should continue to provide the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

RBA: Rates to remain unchanged for the foreseeable future – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, suggests the RBA will refrain from acting on rates for the time being. “We think the next QE taper will be in February next year, by which the rebound in the economy will be evident.”. “As for the cash rate target, we still...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy