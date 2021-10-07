RBNZ could hold rates in November – UOB
Economist at Lee Sue Ann suggests the RBNZ could now refrain from acting on the policy rate at the November event, resuming the hike cycle in February (and May). “As expected, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), at its October meeting, decided to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50%. The RBNZ had previously shown a preference to initiate a rate move at meetings when it also releases a Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).”www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0