1 person dead after a speeding pickup truck collides with a semi-truck on I-20 (Atlanta, GA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, a man lost his life after the pickup he was driving clipped a semi-truck on Interstate 20 and then rolled multiple times, ejecting him in the process.

As per the initial information, fatal incident took place at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday at I-20 just before Moreland Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that the male driver of a pickup truck was speeding.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 person dead after a speeding pickup truck collides with a semi-truck on I-20

October 7, 2021