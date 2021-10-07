CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after a speeding pickup truck collides with a semi-truck on I-20 (Atlanta, GA)

 6 days ago

On Tuesday, a man lost his life after the pickup he was driving clipped a semi-truck on Interstate 20 and then rolled multiple times, ejecting him in the process.

As per the initial information, fatal incident took place at about 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday at I-20 just before Moreland Avenue. The preliminary reports showed that the male driver of a pickup truck was speeding.

October 7, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

