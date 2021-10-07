CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM (AP) — Nobel Prize for literature awarded to Zanzibar-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

AFP

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

No fewer than eight of this year's 13 Nobel winners were American citizens, extending a historic trend tied to the strength of US academia and its ability to attract top world talent. While China is catching up to the US in terms of total research funding ($496 billion versus $569 billion adjusted for purchasing power parity in 2017), it has challenges linked to academic freedom and ability to attract top talent, said H.N. Cheng, president of the American Chemical Society.
POLITICS
ARTnews

Archaeologists Unearth Massive Winemaking Complex, Architect Owen Luder Dies, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ARCHAEOLOGY BLOTTER: VICE EDITION. Archaeologists in Israel said that they have found a winemaking complex in the town of Yavne that is around 500 years old and that could churn out some 500,000 gallons a year in its heyday, the Associated Press reports. Meanwhile, scientists working in Utah have found evidence that humans there were enjoying tobacco more than 12,000 years ago, Reuters reports. It is the earliest record of human tobacco use ever uncovered. A very cool quote from one archaeologist: “On a global scale, tobacco is the king of intoxicant plants, and now we can directly trace...
SCIENCE
WREG

Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf […]
AFRICA
US News and World Report

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah Awarded Nobel Literature Prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has nurtured his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah's “uncompromising and compassionate...
AFRICA

