Has the luster worn off Sam Darnold? It sure seems like it. For a few weeks there, it sure looked like the Carolina Panthers had “fixed” Sam Darnold after his time with the New York Jets. Carolina started the season 3-0 and their quarterback looked to be having a career renaissance after leaving the team that drafted him third overall in 2018. In his first three games, Darnold averaged 296 yards per game with a completion rate of 68% and a 3-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Even after his worst game—and first loss—with the Panthers that included two more touchdowns and two more picks, his first few performances were good enough for a passer rating of 95.4 and football analysts to declare the ghosts from his Jets days exorcised.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO