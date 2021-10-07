CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paused Angelman syndrome trial to restart

By Laura Dattaro
spectrumnews.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the way for a clinical trial of a gene therapy for Angelman syndrome to resume. The FDA paused the trial last November after children who received the treatment temporarily lost the ability to walk. Angelman syndrome is a genetic condition caused...

docwirenews.com

CKD and the Long-COVID Syndrome

Approximately 221 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.1 In the United States alone there have been over 40 million cases and nearly 650 thousand deaths (as of September 2021).1 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) uses the term “post-COVID conditions” to describe health issues that persist >30 days after a person is first infected with SARS-CoV-2.2 These CDC post-infection categories include long COVID, multiorgan effects of COVID, and longer-term effects of COVID-19 treatment or hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theaggie.org

California Institute of Regenerative Medicine awards funding for UC Davis research to cure Angelman Syndrome

Angelman Syndrome is a rare neurogenetic condition that leads to developmental delays and motor and speech impairments. The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) recently awarded David Segal, a professor from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the UC Davis School of Medicine, with the Discovery Stage Research Project (DISC2) award for his research on a rare neurogenetic disease called Angelman Syndrome.
DAVIS, CA
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Notched Delta and Angelman Syndrome

EEG: bipolar (A) and referential/average (B) show bilateral occipital, right more than left, delta waves (200–250 μV, 4 Hz) superimposed with spikes (arrows) consistent with notched delta. Notched delta pattern, one of the characteristic EEG findings in AS, is characterized by delta waves intermixed with spikes or sharp waves, giving...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Hope for patients with post-COVID syndrome

"Long-haul COVID," "long COVID" and "post-COVID syndrome" are references to patients who have been infected with COVID-19 and are still experiencing long-term effects and symptoms. "Estimates show that 10%-30% of people who become infected with COVID-19 will end up coming down with long-haul COVID," says Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, medical director...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

POTS: Diagnosing and treating this dizzying syndrome

Editor’s note: Second in a two-part series on postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Click here for part one. Most of us don’t think twice about standing up. Yet for people affected by a disorder called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), the simple act of standing can provoke lightheadedness and a racing heartbeat. This post discusses diagnosis, treatment, and living with POTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aao.org

Capsular Bag Distension Syndrome

Capsular bag distension syndrome (CBDS) is a rare complication of cataract surgery with in the bag intraocular lens placement. It describes a turbid fluid builds up in between the intraocular lens and posterior capsule, eventually leading to a decline in visual acuity for the patient. Presentation can occur within a few weeks to months, or even years, after cataract surgery. Patients often describe their vision as foggier or dimmer than the fellow eye. The trapped fluid develops a turbid consistency which leads to decreased visual acuity for the patient and can be associated with either a myopic (more common) or hyperopic shift. Slit lamp biomicroscopy demonstrates a Turbid, opaque fluid can be visualized between the IOL and posterior capsule. Treatment most commonly entails Nd:YAG laser posterior capsulotomy with short course of topical steroids due to the higher risk of post-op inflammation. YAG allows for quick release of the trapped smoky fluid and returning the IOL to its previous position, resolving the patient’s myopic shift and visual blurring.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spectrumnews.org

Spotted around the web: Acetaminophen, exome sequencing, stem cells controversy

People with FOXP1 syndrome, which is characterized by intellectual disability and developmental delay, may also have autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety. Molecular Autism. Twin pairs in which one twin is autistic had more obstetric complications than non-autistic twin pairs, according to a new meta-analysis, although complicated births and...
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Sun-Journal

Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune response

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have multiple sclerosis, Addison’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. I am on steroids daily as well as potent immunosuppressive. In November 2013, I received a flu shot, and 10 days later I came down with Guillain-Barre syndrome. I was paralyzed for six months. Half of my doctors say I should take the COVID vaccine; the other half say I shouldn’t. Do you have any statistics on the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and GBS? What is your opinion? — D.D.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmaceutical-journal.com

Carpal tunnel syndrome: identification and management

After reading this learning article, you should be able to:. Apply knowledge of carpal tunnel syndrome to the community pharmacy setting;. Understand when referral to another healthcare professional may be required. Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is caused by compression of the median nerve at the wrist as it passes through...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
neurology.org

Ohtahara Syndrome

Ohtahara syndrome is an early infantile epileptic encephalopathy characterized by frequent tonic spasms within the first 3 months of life.¹ EEG shows a suppression-burst pattern in both sleep and wakeful periods.¹ Affected infants may also develop other seizure types, but myoclonic seizures are uncommon and can help differentiate Ohtahara syndrome from early myoclonic encephalopathy.¹ Metabolic disorders, such as pyridoxal 5′-phosphate-dependent epilepsy and pyridoxine-dependent epilepsy, must also be excluded in this age group.³ The majority of patients with Ohtahara syndrome have congenital or acquired cortical malformations seen on MRI, but some abnormalities may only be evident on post-mortem pathologic examination.² Seizures are typically medically-refractory,¹ and the majority of patients progress to West syndrome or Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.¹ Prognosis is poor with some children dying in early childhood; those who survive may have severe developmental delay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Cancer Drug Derived From Himalayan 'Caterpillar Fungus' Smashes Early Clinical Trial

A new kind of chemotherapy derived from a molecule found in a Himalayan fungus has been revealed as a potent anti-cancer agent, and may in the future provide a new treatment option for patients with cancer. NUC-7738, synthesized by researchers at the University of Oxford in partnership with UK-based biopharmaceutical company NuCana, is still in the experimental testing stages and isn't available as an anti-cancer medication yet – but newly reported clinical trial results bode well for the drug candidate. The active ingredient in NUC-7738 is called cordycepin, which was first found in the parasitic fungus species Ophiocordyceps sinensis (also known as...
CANCER
neurology.org

Burning Mouth Syndrome

Burning mouth syndrome (BMS) is characterized by persistent, moderate-to-severe intraoral burning pain that lasts 2 hours/day for 3 months without known causative lesions.1,2 Pain occurs bilaterally and symmetrically and affects the anterior two thirds and tip of the tongue, hard palate, gingivae, pharynx, and lower lips.1 The average age of onset is 59 years with a 7:1 female predominance.2,3 The pathogenesis can be peripheral (trigeminal and/or sensory-C small fiber neuropathy) and/or central (loss of nigrostriatal dopaminergic neurons).1,3 BMS remains a diagnosis of exclusion and secondary etiologies include intraoral trauma/infections, nutritional deficiencies (iron, zinc, folate/B-vitamins), diabetes mellitus, Sjogren syndrome, and medications, such as ACE-inhibitors or antiretrovirals.1,4 Management includes cognitive behavioral therapy with a multidrug regimen including topical benzodiazepines/capsaicin, antidepressants, and gabapentinoids.1,4 5-year resolution and improvement rates are about 3% and 30%, respectively.4.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Merck seeks FDA authorization for Covid treatment pill

US pharmaceutical giant Merck on Monday applied for emergency use authorization of its oral anti-Covid drug in the United States, a major step towards finding a simple pill to treat the disease. Merck has submitted the application for molnupiravir, which it said earlier this month was shown to reduce hospitalizations by 50 percent. It also prevented 100 percent of deaths compared to a placebo, but the sample size was relatively small and the figure can't yet be reliably extrapolated. Merck, which is called MSD outside the United States and Canada, said it was working "with regulatory agencies worldwide to submit applications for emergency use or marketing authorization in the coming months."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WTNH

FDA to begin evaluating booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it’s their turn. Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week. On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug […]
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS

