Paused Angelman syndrome trial to restart

Capsular bag distension syndrome (CBDS) is a rare complication of cataract surgery with in the bag intraocular lens placement. It describes a turbid fluid builds up in between the intraocular lens and posterior capsule, eventually leading to a decline in visual acuity for the patient. Presentation can occur within a few weeks to months, or even years, after cataract surgery. Patients often describe their vision as foggier or dimmer than the fellow eye. The trapped fluid develops a turbid consistency which leads to decreased visual acuity for the patient and can be associated with either a myopic (more common) or hyperopic shift. Slit lamp biomicroscopy demonstrates a Turbid, opaque fluid can be visualized between the IOL and posterior capsule. Treatment most commonly entails Nd:YAG laser posterior capsulotomy with short course of topical steroids due to the higher risk of post-op inflammation. YAG allows for quick release of the trapped smoky fluid and returning the IOL to its previous position, resolving the patient’s myopic shift and visual blurring.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO