Paused Angelman syndrome trial to restart

Burning mouth syndrome (BMS) is characterized by persistent, moderate-to-severe intraoral burning pain that lasts 2 hours/day for 3 months without known causative lesions.1,2 Pain occurs bilaterally and symmetrically and affects the anterior two thirds and tip of the tongue, hard palate, gingivae, pharynx, and lower lips.1 The average age of onset is 59 years with a 7:1 female predominance.2,3 The pathogenesis can be peripheral (trigeminal and/or sensory-C small fiber neuropathy) and/or central (loss of nigrostriatal dopaminergic neurons).1,3 BMS remains a diagnosis of exclusion and secondary etiologies include intraoral trauma/infections, nutritional deficiencies (iron, zinc, folate/B-vitamins), diabetes mellitus, Sjogren syndrome, and medications, such as ACE-inhibitors or antiretrovirals.1,4 Management includes cognitive behavioral therapy with a multidrug regimen including topical benzodiazepines/capsaicin, antidepressants, and gabapentinoids.1,4 5-year resolution and improvement rates are about 3% and 30%, respectively.4.
