Tuscola County shelter dogs go to prison
Some of the dogs at the Tuscola County Animal Shelter have been sent to prison. “We are partnered with a rescue in lower Michigan who will take dogs and send them to prison for training," said county Controller - Administrator Clayette Zechmeister reading from a report provided by the shelter. "The inmates send monthly updates and train the dogs before they are adopted. We have sent 17 dogs to the prison program and all have been or are pending adoption.”www.michigansthumb.com
