It’s been another rough month for the precious metals sector, with the Palladium ETF (PALL) diving 24%, silver (SLV) down 6%, and gold (GLD) sliding by more than 4%. This has taken yet another bite out of the Gold Miners Index (GDX), which is now down 9% for the month, and 18% year-to-date. While this continued weakness is quite disheartening for investors, especially with other assets up sharply year-to-date, there are two silver linings. The first is that the big picture for gold continues to remain bullish if the metal can stay above $1,670/oz on a monthly closing basis. The second is that sentiment remains in the gutter for gold, with the metal decimated over the last year, and the below indicator is finally nearing a short-term buy signal. Let’s take a closer look below:

MARKETS ・ 15 DAYS AGO