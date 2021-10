Realme GT Neo2 was recently announced in China and it already made a huge success with 100,000 units sold in just one day. Now, the handset is going to make its debut in the global market as it will soon hit the Indian peninsula. But it won’t be alone as there is another flagship killer which is going to hit the Indian market very soon: the iQOO 8. If you are waiting for these handsets, you may be confused if you do not know their specifications very well, and you might find difficulties while deciding which one to buy. This comparison between their specifications will help you make things clear.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO