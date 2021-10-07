4 bold Falcons predictions for Week 5 vs. Jets

It’s week five of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in London, England to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets look to get their first win streak of the Robert Saleh era underway after notching their first win of the 2021 season last week against the Tennessee Titans. It would be nice to get a streak going before the bye next week. If the Jets can come up with their second consecutive victory today, they will be playing the New England Patriots in two weeks with a .500 record at stake. That seems a modest goal, but the Jets have not had a .500 or better record later than week 6 since the 2015 season. For the second straight week the Jets’ opponents will be without their top two wide receivers, setting the Jets up for a second consecutive upset victory if Zach Wilson and the Jets offense can do the job against a bad Falcons defense.

