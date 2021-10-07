CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

4 bold Falcons predictions for Week 5 vs. Jets

By Sammy Goldman
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Atlanta Falcons will host the New York Jets on Sunday morning in the first London game since 2019. This matchup has potential for excitement and will be a great way to kick off Sunday’s games as we enter Week 5. Both of these teams have had their fair share...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Falcons Game Thread

It’s week five of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road in London, England to face the Atlanta Falcons. The Jets look to get their first win streak of the Robert Saleh era underway after notching their first win of the 2021 season last week against the Tennessee Titans. It would be nice to get a streak going before the bye next week. If the Jets can come up with their second consecutive victory today, they will be playing the New England Patriots in two weeks with a .500 record at stake. That seems a modest goal, but the Jets have not had a .500 or better record later than week 6 since the 2015 season. For the second straight week the Jets’ opponents will be without their top two wide receivers, setting the Jets up for a second consecutive upset victory if Zach Wilson and the Jets offense can do the job against a bad Falcons defense.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Jets star Marcus Maye charged with DUI after alleged car crash

Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges over an alleged February car crash in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., including DUI/damage to property and person and leaving the scene of a crash, according to the booking report. Maye is set to have an online court hearing on Oct. 20, and the charges...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons release depth chart before Week 5 contest vs. Jets

We've got some changes to the Falcons depth chart heading into Sunday's game agains the New York Jets in London, most of them necessitated by injuries. The Falcons have filled gaps created by cornerback Isaiah Oliver and punter Cam Nizialek heading to injured reserve, with backups or practice squad promotions moving into more prominent roles.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
USA Today

Falcons vs. Jets: Experts split on Week 5 showdown in London

The Atlanta Falcons (1-3) originally opened Week 5 as 3.5-point favorites over the New York Jets (1-3). However, with starting wide receivers Calvin Ridley (personal) and Russell Gage (ankle) both ruled out, the Falcons are in a tough spot for Sunday’s matchup in London, England. While Atlanta remains the favorite...
NFL
The Falcoholic

Falcons vs Jets preview: Offensive and defensive stats comparison for Week 5

The Atlanta Falcons wound up blowing a late lead in all-too-familiar fashion to the Washington Football Team, falling to 1-3 and putting their 2021 season in serious jeopardy. To be fair, there were some positives from the game: Atlanta’s offense looked legitimately good for the first time all season, and the Falcons actually appeared to be the better team through the majority of the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons
atlantafalcons.com

Three gut reactions after Falcons Week 5 contest vs. Jets

The Falcons have an early bye. They should feel good heading into it earning a positive result against the New York Jets on Sunday. They rode an all-around excellent first half to victory, surviving a bumpy final two periods to secure an essential win, in London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
The Independent

NFL London - New York Jets vs Atlanta Falcons: kick-off time, prediction, odds and more

The NFL returns to London this weekend with the Atlanta Falcons facing the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Spurs are once again hosting gridiron following two NFL games back in 2019. It should be an exciting, hard-fought game with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson riding the crest of a wave after banking his first Jets win (1-3) in the big league in overtime against the Tennessee Titans. While Arthur Smith is still looking to find balance with his Falcons (1-3), though veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will be tasked with stepping up without star wideout Calvin Ridley.Here’s everything you need to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
88K+
Followers
61K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy