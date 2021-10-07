Discovery Channel's 'Operation Hidden Treasures' to feature Lancaster County's JDog junk removal franchisee

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.

