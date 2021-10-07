Discovery Channel's 'Operation Hidden Treasures' to feature Lancaster County's JDog junk removal franchisee
When Joe Yurick was hiring employees for his JDog Junk Removal & Hauling franchise, he’d level with them. “Our job sucks. We literally get hired to do what no one else wants to do,” Yurick, a military veteran, recalls telling his two current employees, who have also served in the military. “I don’t want you crying to me on a job because I told you before I hired you.”lancasteronline.com
