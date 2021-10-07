The Vikings’ Defense Needs To Clamp Down Before Halftime
Last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings led the Cleveland Browns 7-0 for a majority of the first half. The Browns began threatening the lead late in the half with a long, time-consuming drive that reached the Vikings’ five-yard line as the two-minute warning arrived. Minnesota appeared to have a fourth-down stop, but linebacker Eric Kendricks was called for holding on the play, and the Browns had a new set of downs. Three plays later, Cleveland scored as running back Kareem Hunt pounded in for a one-yard touchdown.zonecoverage.com
