Why a debt ceiling breach would not be the first U.S. default

Within the next few weeks, if the government’s borrowing authority is not raised, the United States will not be able to pay its bills and will default on its loans. The debt limit, a cap that Congress places on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow, has been raised 100 times since it was enacted in 2017, 80 of those times since 1960. This round of negotiations, however, has hit a sticking point with Democrats and Republicans still far apart on getting the limit raised.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO