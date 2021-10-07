CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why a debt ceiling breach would not be the first U.S. default

By Glenn Kessler
SFGate
 6 days ago

- - - Congressional fights over raising the debt limit often result in superlatives. A failure to raise the debt limit would almost certainly shake the financial markets unless, perhaps, it was only a brief, technical breach with a clear resolution in sight. But one superlative that should be retired...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. House votes for short-term debt ceiling fix, averting default

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to legislation temporarily raising the government's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, pushing off the deadline for debt default only until December. Democrats, who narrowly control the House, maintained party discipline to pass the hard-fought,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

U.S. Debt Ceiling, Explained—What Happens If the U.S. Defaults

Currently, the U.S. is involved in a debt ceiling debate. The U.S. hit its debt limit on August 1, 2021. Since then, there has been constant bickering about raising the debt ceiling. Republicans are resisting Democrats’ move to raise the debt ceiling. The Department of the Treasury will run out of money soon. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, it could run out as soon as Oct. 18. What happens to the U.S. dollar if the debt ceiling doesn't get raised and the U.S. defaults?
U.S. POLITICS
Tennessee State
WSOC Charlotte

What would happen if the U.S. doesn’t raise the debt ceiling?

Within the next few weeks, if the government’s borrowing authority is not raised, the United States will not be able to pay its bills and will default on its loans. The debt limit, a cap that Congress places on the U.S. government’s ability to borrow, has been raised 100 times since it was enacted in 2017, 80 of those times since 1960. This round of negotiations, however, has hit a sticking point with Democrats and Republicans still far apart on getting the limit raised.
U.S. POLITICS
Joe Biden
Jamie Dimon
Roll Call Online

Pentagon says debt ceiling breach could halt payments to survivors

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III warned Wednesday that a default on U.S. financial obligations later this month would seriously harm servicemembers and their families. Senate Democrats are locked in a standoff with Republicans over the debt ceiling, the legal cap on government borrowing that allows the U.S. to keep paying its bills on time.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Yellen warns debt ceiling breach could trigger recession

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. could face a recession if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling by Oct. 18. Driving the news: President Biden on Monday urged Republicans to "get out of the way" and let "Democrats vote to raise the debt ceiling this week."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US Congress to avert default with stop-gap debt limit hike

US lawmakers were set Tuesday to rubber-stamp a short-term bill to lift the nation's borrowing authority, averting the threat of a first-ever debt default -- but only for a few weeks. Congressional leadership does not expect any trouble passing the stop-gap $480 billion hike, which advanced from the Senate last Thursday after weeks of heated debate. "We'll be working to try to have bipartisanship, as we always have had on that legislation," Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters. The 81-year-old leader reeled off a White House list of the havoc that a default would wreak, including six million lost jobs, $15 trillion in household wealth wiped out and increased costs for car loans, mortgages, student loans, credit cards and other borrowing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Yellen says 'confident' US will implement global minimum tax

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday she was "confident" Congress would pass legislation to implement a global tax agreement in the United States enacting a minimum international tax on big corporations. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "I am confident that what we need to do to come into compliance with the minimum tax will be included in a reconciliation package," Yellen told ABC's "This Week," referring to the federal budget bill currently being debated in Congress. The multi-trillion dollar spending package is the cornerstone of President Joe Biden's economic agenda.
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

