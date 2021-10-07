CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metroid Dread: What you need to know before you play

By Marshall Honorof
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There wasn’t much time between Metroid Dread’s initial announcement and its full release — four months, to be exact. Without any warning, Nintendo announced a brand-new side-scrolling Metroid game at E3 2021, and it quickly became one of the year’s most anticipated games. Now that Metroid Dread is here, we can say that it’s an excellent showcase for the Nintendo Switch OLED, and an even better game in its own right.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid story timeline – Everything you need to know for Metroid Dread

Samus Aran has been bounty hunting through the Metroid games for 35 years now, and her journey has spanned a number of home and handheld consoles. Original adventures, remakes, collections — the Metroid series is rich with lore. With Metroid Dread fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to revisit the...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: Metroid Dread Is Out Today On Switch, Are You Getting It?

Despite having a seriously dedicated fanbase, Metroid has always been a franchise with a surprisingly low number of total sales (when compared to Nintendo's other major IP, at least). It's had some truly fantastic games over the years, but hasn't ever managed to pull in the numbers that series like The Legend of Zelda or, more recently, Animal Crossing have.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

10 Metroid Dread tips to help you survive Planet ZDR

After 19 long years, has arrived. Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran’s story has been on hold for a while, but Metroid Dread finally delivers the next chapter in the celebrated sci-fi saga. If you complete Metroid Dread, you’ll learn much more about Samus’ backstory, as well the deadly Metroids, the shapeshifting X Parasites and the mysterious Chozo. Granted, that might be a pretty big “if,” as the game doesn’t pull any punches.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#Metroid Fusion#Nintendo Nes#Nintendo Switch
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series X Halo Infinite restock coming to GameStop Oct. 14 — how to get your console

The second of three Xbox Series X Halo Infinite restocks is now behind us. However, there's one more Xbox Series X restock happening this week. On Thursday (October 14), GameStop will have an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Super Fan bundle. The restock will take place at 11 a.m. ET and only GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro members will be eligible to purchase the console. (Make sure to follow our Xbox Series X Halo Infinite restock guide for more preorder opportunities). The retailer tweeted news of the restocks on Monday.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Avowed gameplay details finally surface — Elder Scrolls meets Outer Worlds

Avowed is one of the upcoming Xbox games that we’re looking forward to the most. The game is a first-person RPG; it comes courtesy of veteran developer Obsidian; it takes place in the Pillars of Eternity universe. However, the world of Avowed suddenly seems a lot more detailed, thanks to a very, very early look at the gameplay, courtesy of an inside source.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

The Best Nintendo Switch Games We’re Playing Right Now

The Nintendo Switch has become a runaway success since its launch in March of 2017, outselling its predecessor the Wii U less than a year and a half later. The console’s hook is that it’s a hybrid handheld and home game system. The Switch itself is a tablet with a 6.2-inch 720p touch screen and a pair of detachable controllers called “Joy-Con” on either side. The console can be connected to a TV by setting it on a “dock,” which acts as a bridge between the Switch and your display. What Are the Best Nintendo Switch Games? There are many factors to think...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

New Mario Party Superstars trailer is a blast from the past

While Metroid Dread may be the biggest Switch release of October, the Mario Party fans of the world are probably looking forward to the launch of Mario Party Superstars at the end of the month. Mario Party‘s first showing on the Switch – 2018’s Super Mario Party – wound up being a disappointing outing, so Nintendo is reaching into the … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SlashGear

Pokemon GO Giratina counters for Raid Hour

The Pokemon GO monster Altered Forme Giratina has very little weakness in its bones – but it IS beatable. The best Pokemon to take to the Raid Hour on October 13, 2021 have moves in the Ghost, Ice, Dragon, Dark, or Fairy-type Pokemon realm. This might seem simple, save the significant overlap these types have with Giratina’s various resistances as … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Game PS5 restock is now sold out — where to check for inventory next

Update: Today's Game PS5 restock is now over. Head over to our PS5 restock hub for the retailers to check for inventory next. Game, the biggest gaming retailer in the U.K., is holding a PS5 restock right now. If you're still looking to secure a next-gen PlayStation then this stock drop could offer you an excellent opportunity to finally get hold of one.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

This is madness: Best Buy PS5 restock requires a $200 membership

Yesterday Best Buy held its latest PS5 restock, but this one came with a pretty significant catch. The console was only available to Totaltech members, which might have been permissible if an annual membership didn’t cost an eyewatering $200. For context, Best Buy launched its Totaltech membership program earlier this...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

Follow live: Xbox series X stock tracking UK – here’s where to buy Microsoft’s next-generation consoleWe’re almost a year into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on...
VIDEO GAMES
The Conversation U.S.

Computer Space launched the video game industry 50 years ago – here's the real reason you probably haven't heard of it

Before Pong there was Computer Space, the first commercial video game. The progenitor of today’s US$175 billion industry debuted on Oct. 15, 1971, at the Music Operators of America trade show in Chicago. Housed in a futuristic-looking cabinet, Computer Space took its place alongside the latest jukeboxes, pinball machines and other coin-operated games manufacturers were pitching to arcade and bar owners. Computer Space, made by the small company Nutting Associates, seemed to have everything going for it. Its scenario – flying a rocket ship through space locked in a dogfight with two flying saucers – seemed perfect for the times. The...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

HTC’s leaked Vive Flow looks like a nightmare for your face

Facebook’s main opponent in the consumer VR space, HTC, appears to be on the verge of releasing its first standalone headset: the Vive Flow. The good news is that it’s apparently close enough to release for publicity shots to leak courtesy of tipster Evan Blass. The bad news is that you’ll look a bit like the occasional Simpsons character Dr Colossus when you wear it.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

PS5 just got a big upgrade — but only with these TVs

If you want the very best PS5 gaming experience you’ll need to have a Sony Bravia XR TV, all thanks to Sony’s new “Perfect for PlayStation 5” initiative. If you are lucky enough to have found a PS5 restock and have Sony’s stellar games console, as well as a Bravia XR TV, then you’ll be able to access ‘Auto HDR Tone Mapping’ and ‘Auto Genre Picture Mode.’
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Forza Horizon 5 preview: Prettier and more realistic than ever

Forza Horizon 5 might be one of the biggest games on the planet, especially where Xbox is concerned, and it's certainly one of the most eagerly anticipated. The latest installment in the long-running series arrives next month, and there's plenty of reason to be excited about it. For starters, this will be the largest Forza ever in terms of world size, and it'll also offer up a dizzying array of cars, both old and new, to throw across the varied Mexican landscape.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
450K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy