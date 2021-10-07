CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

McKennie to start vs short-handed Jamaica in WCup qualifier

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 7 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are missing from the U.S. lineup because of injuries but Weston McKennie will start following his disciplinary flap last month. Jamaica is without top forward Michail Antonio for reasons that remain unclear. The Americans host Jamaica on Thursday night after getting...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

McKennie's 'professional' performance in USMNT return vs Jamaica hailed by Berhalter

The midfielder shined alongside Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah in a win over Jamaica. Gregg Berhalter praised Weston McKennie for a "professional" performance after the U.S. men's national team midfielder returned to the team in Thursday's 2-0 win over Jamaica. Led by two goals from Ricardo Pepi, the U.S. took...
MLS
ESPN

USMNT's Berhalter: McKennie to start World Cup qualifying match, must rebuild trust

AUSTIN, Texas -- United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie will return to the starting lineup Thursday as World Cup qualifying resumes against Jamaica, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Wednesday. The news comes a month after McKennie was suspended and sent back to his club team, Juventus, after committing multiple...
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Costa Rica score: Live updates from USA Soccer World Cup qualifying with McKennie, Steffen to start

The United States men's national team will play its final World Cup qualifier for October on Wednesday night, and it's the most important one yet. The USMNT hosts Costa Rica for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff from Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. comes in off its first loss in qualifying, a 1-0 defeat to Panama on Sunday. Another loss on Wednesday would see Costa Rica jump the U.S. in the Concacaf table, potentially resulting in the Americans sitting outside the top three entering the November matches. A win, on the other hand, would give the team much-needed separation as the most challenging games in qualifying still remain on the schedule. Here's how to watch the match.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
chatsports.com

USMNT vs. Jamaica: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is all set for another three World Cup qualifying matches in October, starting with a home game against Jamaica on Thursday night. The Stars and Stripes are in a solid position after getting one win and two draws in the September window, but they'll have to get through this next stretch without some of their brightest stars.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Weston Mckennie
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Michail Antonio
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Jamaica: Concacaf World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel, how to watch USA soccer online

The United States men's national team continues their World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday when they welcome Jamaica to the Lone Star State as part of Matchday 4. With the Americans' qualifying campaign in a shaky position after back-to-back draws to start, Gregg Berhalter's team came through with a much-needed 4-1 win at Honduras last time out to get things back on track. With three games over the next week and a half, getting six points or more would put the U.S. in fantastic spot moving forward in qualifying.
MLS
chatsports.com

USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting Jamaica

The United States Men’s National Team opens the second window of World Cup qualifying, occupying third place in the CONCACAF table. The next opponent on the schedule is Jamaica, with the two sides facing off at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. An avalanche of attacking soccer could be on display, featuring a host of dynamic talents.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Estonia vs Wales result: Kieffer Moore goal keeps Dragons on course for World Cup play-off

Wales secured a precious World Cup qualifying victory over Estonia as Kieffer Moore gave them a 1-0 win in Tallinn.Cardiff striker Moore – who was later booked and will be suspended for next month’s home game against Belarus – prodded home from close range after 12 minutes.In the race for a runners-up spot behind Belgium, and the March play-off place that comes with it, Wales stay third in Group E behind the Czech Republic.The Czechs were 2-0 winners over Belarus to extend their superior goal difference and Wales may still have to rely on their Nations League success to confirm...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Short Handed#Concacaf#Wcup#Ap#Christian#Americans
Derrick

Brazil, Argentina face tests as WCup qualifying resumes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to actually finish their games this time when World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. FIFA is yet to decide how to determine the outcome of that game.
FIFA
chatsports.com

USA vs. Jamaica, 2022 World Cup Qualifying: Community player ratings

Jamaica, United States of America, United States men's national soccer team. It was once again the Ricardo Pepi show as the United States men’s national team picked up their second win of Concacaf World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 result over Jamaica on Thursday night. The Mexican-American striker celebrated his second appearance for the U.S. by bagging two second half goals. It certainly appears the USMNT have finally found a legitimate No. 9 and not a moment too soon.
MLS
WNYT

Denmark on brink, Kane on streak in WCup qualifying

European countries resume their qualifying campaigns for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. Christian Eriksen's future in soccer is still unknown following his collapse during a game for Denmark in the European Championship when suffering cardiac arrest. As Eriksen continues his recovery, his national team is coping extremely well without its star player. After reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals without the midfielder, Denmark is the only European team in World Cup qualifying to win its first six games. Beat Moldova away on Saturday then Austria at home on Tuesday in Group F and Denmark will most likely be the first country to qualify for the tournament in Qatar. Mikkel Damsgaard, while not a like-for-like replacement for Eriksen, has stepped up as Denmark's most creative player in the absence of someone he calls his "role model." In setting up Joakim Maehle for the second goal in the Danes' 2-0 win over Scotland last month, Damsgaard took his goal involvement to nine in nine international games - scoring four and assisting five - and he added another assist in a 5-0 win over Israel that has taken Denmark to the brink of qualifying.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Jamaica odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup Concacaf Qualifying best bets for Thursday, Oct. 7

The United States Men's National Team battles Jamaica on Thursday in a crucial 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifier at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Team USA drew in its first two WCQ games before getting a much-needed 4-1 victory over Honduras. Meanwhile, Jamaica has yet to post a World Cup Qualifying victory as it has two losses and one draw. These teams last met in the 2021 Gold Cup quarterfinals in which the United States prevailed 1-0.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Hillsboro News-Times

Forest Grove boys hand Glencoe historic soccer loss 2-0

The Vikings deal the Crimson Tide their first conference defeat since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018.It's not often that you get to do something for the first time, or in this case the first time something's ever been done. The Forest Grove boys soccer team did that Tuesday night, Oct. 12, defeating the Glencoe Crimson Tide 2-0 and becoming the first Pacific Conference team to beat the Tide since they joined the conference in the 2018-19 season. "The team played solid," Forest Grove assistant coach Rene Lopez said while speaking for head coach Gracey Mosquera. "I think they understood...
FOREST GROVE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy