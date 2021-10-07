Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center Receives High Marks from American Correctional Association
The Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center has been singled out for praise by the Illinois Department of Corrections. In a post on social media, the Illinois Department of Corrections hailed the 100% compliance rate achieved by the Life Skills Re-Entry Center in an evaluation by the American Correctional Association. According to the IDOC, American Correctional Association, a 100% compliance rate is only awarded to facilities considered to be the best in their field. The American Correctional Association is a nearly 150 year old institution that oversees and evaluates prisons nationwide. You can read more about the American Correctional Association, it’s history, and it’s goals on their website ACA.org.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
