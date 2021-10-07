CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center Receives High Marks from American Correctional Association

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center has been singled out for praise by the Illinois Department of Corrections. In a post on social media, the Illinois Department of Corrections hailed the 100% compliance rate achieved by the Life Skills Re-Entry Center in an evaluation by the American Correctional Association. According to the IDOC, American Correctional Association, a 100% compliance rate is only awarded to facilities considered to be the best in their field. The American Correctional Association is a nearly 150 year old institution that oversees and evaluates prisons nationwide. You can read more about the American Correctional Association, it’s history, and it’s goals on their website ACA.org.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Rinehart Clinic & Pharmacy receives grant award from American Rescue Plan

Rinehart Clinic was notified last week that it would receive $512,012 in grant funding through the American Rescue Plan Capital Improvement Awards. The purpose of the grant is to help modernize health centers and support underserved communities. Rinehart Clinic was one of nearly 1,300 federally funded Community Health Centers across the country that received this critical funding.
HEALTH SERVICES
boisestate.edu

King receives award from Midwest Criminal Justice Association

William King, a professor of criminal justice, was awarded the Tom Castellano award from the Midwest Criminal Justice Association at its annual meeting in Chicago. The award is presented each year to a member of the association “for sustained and outstanding service.”
BOISE, ID
siouxcountyradio.com

New Sioux Center High School Receives Energy Rebate Check

Sioux Center Municipal Utilities recently presented Sioux Center Community School a $66,220 rebate check at the new high school for choosing energy-efficient technology in the new building. The energy rebates are part of the Bright Energy Solutions program, which offers cash incentives to business and residential energy customers of community-owned...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
news3lv.com

St. Rose Hospitals receive six awards from American Heart Association

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dignity Health- St. Rose Dominican hospitals have received a total of six American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer returns to the hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Entry#Correctional Facilities#Life Skills#Idoc
claxtonenterprise.com

Community Center Archive receives donation from Canoochee EMC body

The Evans County Community Center African American Archive Museum received a generous $5,000 donation from the Canoochee EMC Foundation in July. The funds are being utilized to purchase technological equipment and…. To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can...
CLAXTON, GA
illinoisnewsnow.com

Henry and Stark County Health Department Release New COVID-19 Recovery Rate Data

The Henry and Stark County Health Department on Wednesday announced the latest COVID-19 Recovery Rate Data. This includes data gathered through Tuesday, October 12th from Henry and Stark County. Henry County Cumulative Confirmed Positive and Probable Covid-19 Cases: *6538. New Covid-19 Cases in Past Week: *+95. Henry County Deaths: *76.
STARK COUNTY, OH
illinoisnewsnow.com

Pritzker looks to change state’s Right of Conscience law amid vaccination push

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been working to change the Health Care Right of Conscience Act, which some have invoked in the fight against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The 1998 Health Right of Conscience Act bans discrimination because of such persons’ refusal to receive or participate in any...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Superintendent Of Baltimore County Public Schools Awarded 2021 Excellence In Education Award

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Superintendent of Baltimore County Public School Dr. Darryl L. Williams received the 2021 Excellence in Education Award from the NAACP Baltimore County Chapter, officials announced Monday. “I am grateful to be a part of the incredible BCPS team, and this recognition really is for our BCPS staff whose tireless efforts are helping to raise the bar and close gaps for our students,” said Williams. “Our focus on equity is guiding large-scale access to meaningful educational technology, elementary world language instruction, and a renewed emphasis on literacy across the subject areas and positive school climates. These priorities are essential for understanding each student’s story and helping each student learn deeply and build the skills for success far into the future.” Dr. Williams was appointed BCPS superintendent in May 2019. Prior, he served as an administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools for 25 years.
TOWSON, MD
presspubs.com

Correctional officer receives state award

John Roberto, a correctional officer in the Washington County Jail, received the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association Correctional Officer of Year Award at the 39th Jail Administrator’s Conference. Roberto has been a Correctional Officer with Washington County’s Jail Division for 22 years and has received life-saving awards, letters of excellence, and numerous accolades from his peers and supervisors throughout his career.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s oldest African-American community center receives $10K donation from a neighbor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Booker Washington Center received a donation of $10,000 on Wednesday from Waldom Electronics, Inc. Waldom Electronics is an electronic component distributor at 1801 Morgan Street. The company’s chief operating officer, Chris Lauret, said the donation means the African American community center can continue to create an uplifting environment for the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
illinoisnewsnow.com

Tuesday Night Meals Are Back at the Henry County Senior Citizen Center in Kewanee

Tuesday night meals are back at the Henry County Senior Citizens Center in Kewanee. For the first time a year and a half, seniors can now attend Tuesday night meals at the Senior Center. Cassandra Schmoll from the Henry County Senior Citizens Center tells WKEI that the Senior Center has worked very hard to provide a safe and clean environment in order to bring back this very popular, weekly event for Seniors. Cassandra also reminds everyone that Medicaid deadlines are approaching on October 15th. If seniors want to make sure they have the most cost effective plan for medications they can consult with the senior center by appointment.
KEWANEE, IL
Southwest Times Record

Lawsuit: Teens illegally evacuated from juvenile detention center to Hunt Correctional

Teenagers who were being held in an Orleans Parish detention center were illegally evacuated to an adult correctional facility during Hurricane Ida, a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. The 36 teenagers, ages 14-18, were sent from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, about 60 miles northwest of...
HUNT, AR
Lantern

Holt receives award from the National Communication Association

Lanier F. Holt said he wouldn’t have wanted to win the Donald H. Ecroyd Award for Outstanding Teaching in Higher Education any other year. His mother passed away Jan. 29 due to COVID-19, and as her youngest son, he said receiving the award in the same year meant a lot to him.
EDUCATION
Times Reporter

Stark County Jail receives high inspection marks

The Stark County Jail recently received high inspection marks by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Officials with the ODRC inspected standards in several areas of the jail in June, including reception and release, classification, security, housing, food service and staffing. ODRC officials indicated the jail is in compliance...
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy