CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in literature

By Rob Picheta
CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, for his "uncompromising and passionate" portrayals of the effects of colonialism. Gurnah was born in Tanzania in 1948 but moved to England at a young age. He has written 10 novels, many of which focus on the refugee experience.

edition.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
Variety

Princess Diana and Other Late Celebrities Revived Through AI in French Interview Series ‘L’Hotel du Temps’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thierry Ardisson, a famous French TV journalist, host and producer known for roasting some of the biggest stars and political figures in modern history, has teamed up with Mediawan’s 3eme Oeil Productions to resuscitate late icons in “L’hotel du Temps.” Pioneering the use of an artificial intelligence-generated tool called FaceRetriever, “L’Hotel du Temps” has allowed Ardisson to fulfil his wildest dream: Travel back in time and bring back legendary figures, including Princess Diana, French actor Jean Gabin, comedian Coluche, singer Dalida and former French president Francois Mitterand. He interviews them in his favorite Parisian palace, the Hotel Meurice. Represented by Mediawan Rights,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Harold Pinter
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Albert Camus
24/7 Wall St.

Life Lessons From the 1900s That Are Still Relevant Today

The early 1900s were a time of dramatic changes. The Spanish flu pandemic was ravaging the world. The virus struck quickly, inciting fear and stoking panic on a global scale, eventually leading mistrust between people and authorities — much like during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other monumental changes were happening early last century, too. The […]
THORNTON WILDER
Variety

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan and IFC Films’ President Arianna Bocco Discuss the Shot to Represent France at the Oscars

Since winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival just over a month ago, French-Lebanese filmmaker Audrey Diwan has emerged as one of the most exciting and relevant new voices of contemporary world cinema with her sophomore outing, “Happening.” Working with a tight budget, a fairly unknown lead actress (Anamaria Vartolomei) and a polarizing topic, Diwan was able to deliver a nuanced and relatable portrayal of Anne, a bright young female student determined to rise above her social upbringing who faces an unwanted pregnancy in 1960’s France — at a time when abortion was considered a crime. “Happening,” based on...
MOVIES
Deadline

Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ Sells Out Globally; Anthony Hopkins & Zen McGrath Join Cast

Embankment and Cross City have sold out on The Son, Florian Zeller’s second feature following the Oscar winning The Father. Joining the previously announced deal with Sony Pictures Classics for the U.S., China and multiple international territories, are: UK, Benelux, Italy, Scandinavia & Iceland (STX), Canada (Elevation), France (Orange), Germany (Leonine), Switzerland (Ascot), Spain, Latin America and Portugal (Sun), CIS (Exponenta), Japan (Kino), Australia & New Zealand (Transmission), Airlines (Echo Lake), Greece (Spentzos), South Africa (Empire), Israel (United King), Middle East (Front Row), South Korea (Green Narae). Filming has now wrapped on the movie, with Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins having joined the cast, which was previously announced as featuring Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Laura Dern. Producers are Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie, Christophe Spadone and Zeller. The film is again adapted from a Zeller stage play, forming a trilogy with his plays The Father and The Mother. The Son follows Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas (McGrath).
MOVIES
AFP

French film festival back with a bang in Hollywood

Hollywood's French film festival unveiled its line-up Monday, with organizers hoping to capitalize on a pandemic-sparked shift towards non-English language programming in the United States. But, says deputy director Anouchka van Riel, the boom in non-English language films and television during lockdown is proof that there is a sizable market -- and appetite -- for things other than Hollywood's usual fare.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Laureate#Nobel Peace Prize#British#German#Postcolonial Literatures#The University Of Kent
The Independent

Black History Month: London Underground map reimagined to honour the Black people who shaped Britain

A special version of London’s Tube map has been produced, with stations named after Black figures who influenced and shaped British history. Stations on the Black History Tube Map have been renamed for people including George Bridgetower, a virtuoso violinist who lived in London in the early 19th century, and British abolitionist Mary Prince, who escaped enslavement in Bermuda and went on to dictate an anti-slavery memoir.The map was produced by Transport for London in partnership with the Brixton-based Black Cultural Archives to mark Black History Month, which takes place each October.Other Black British figures honoured by the map are...
SOCIETY
Variety

BBC Scripted Showcase Adheres to Contentious ‘Distinctive British Content’ Rules, Says Drama Chief

As Mipcom rolled on at Cannes, U.K. public service broadcaster BBC held a preview of its upcoming scripted titles for journalists at an event on Monday presided over by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama. A hot button topic of discussion in recent weeks has been the matter of “distinctively British content.” Hours before he was removed from office, John Whittingdale, then Minister for Media and Data, told the Royal Television Society convention at Cambridge that the government intended to introduce a White Paper that includes a requirement for such content. “If it’s set in Britain and made in Britain by...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
IndieWire

AFI FEST Full Lineup: 2021 Festival Adds Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Parallel Mothers’ and More

The American Film Institute announced today the full lineup for this year’s AFI FEST, which includes Sony Pictures Classics’ “Parallel Mothers,’ written and directed by Academy Award winner Pedro Almodóvar and starring the beloved Spanish auteur’s longtime muse Penélope Cruz. The film will receive a red carpet premiere at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Saturday, November 13. Other additions to the lineup include buzzy festival titles such as Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee,” Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car,” and Apichatpong Weerakethakul’s Tilda Swinton starrer “Memoria.” The full lineup joins the previously announced world premiere of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s...
MOVIES
lapl.org

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021 has been awarded to educator and author Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents”. Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, Tanzania, and has lived in England since 1968. He was a professor of English and postcolonial literatures at the University of Kent’s School of English, until his recent retirement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Detroit News

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

Stockholm —Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy